Locals can join the fun on April 1, as Enchanted Performances put on a dance for all ages.

In conjunction with the high school’s Interact Club, Shane and Sara Buros, owners of Enchanted Performances, have been working with the school district to bring a Princess Dance to life in Caledonia. The dance will feature a balloon arch, a hair salon, photographers, craft tables, a small meal, a DJ and a dance floor, as well as a variety of Disney princesses in full costume. Attendees are encouraged to dress up along with the princesses and will be given a crown to wear and take home.

2022 Enchanted Performances - La Crosse rotary lights

Enchanted Performances visits the La Crosse rotary lights in December of 2022.
Enchanted Performances - princess dance

Expect to see many princesses at Caledonia's first ever Princess Dance on April 1.
Enchanted Performances - Anna

Anna from Disney's Frozen is a crowd favorite at Enchanted Performance events.
Enchanted Performances - Beauty & the Beast

Belle and her beast are just a few of the Disney characters Enchanted Performances employs.

