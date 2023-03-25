Locals can join the fun on April 1, as Enchanted Performances put on a dance for all ages.
In conjunction with the high school’s Interact Club, Shane and Sara Buros, owners of Enchanted Performances, have been working with the school district to bring a Princess Dance to life in Caledonia. The dance will feature a balloon arch, a hair salon, photographers, craft tables, a small meal, a DJ and a dance floor, as well as a variety of Disney princesses in full costume. Attendees are encouraged to dress up along with the princesses and will be given a crown to wear and take home.
“It’s a dance for everyone,” said Shane Buros. “We’re putting more stuff in every day.”
All are welcome to attend, regardless of age or gender. Tickets are $25 per family and will be available for purchase at the door to the high school. Festivities start at 7 p.m.
“You’ve got to make it affordable or don’t do it,” said Buros.
In addition to the princesses, students from the Interact Club will be working the dance, selling tickets and helping with the setup and eventual tear down of event decorations. According to Milde, Interact Club members have done a lot to get word out about the event, especially in local schools and daycares, “so that every student is getting a flier.”
Interact is a club composed of 22 high schoolers and is led by Caledonia senior and Interact President Elly Milde. Though this is Milde’s first year working with the club, Interact itself has been around for many years. Caledonia is currently the only high school in Minnesota that has an Interact Club. However, the group is exceedingly popular in Wisconsin and many schools out of La Crosse have formed their own Interact teams.
“Interact is basically a group of students that have gotten together for a bunch of volunteer efforts,” said Milde.
All profits from ticket sales will go towards the Interact Club. According to Milde, the club plans to set aside a portion of the proceeds for the club’s student account, which will help pay for student lunches in the high school. All additional funds will then go towards Interact’s anointed community project. Based in Kenya, the community project aids in building new schools and wells in the African country, as well as provides food and other basic necessities to those in need.
“Our mission is to leave the area better than we found it,” said Milde.
This is the first year the Princess Dance has come to Caledonia. Enchanted Performances is well known in La Crescent, however, and is famous for its haunted house, put on at Bauer’s Market & Garden Center. The LLC has operated successfully for the last decade and is proud to bring a little joy to its customers.
Enchanted Performances additionally takes the safety of its princesses very seriously. Anyone wishing to cause trouble or be inappropriate will be escorted from the building.
“Just show up and have a good time,” said Buros.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
