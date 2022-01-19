The Houston Sheriff’s Office reports an update to the death investigation that occurred on January 5, 2022 in Houston County at Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
Investigators have made a presumptive identification regarding the deceased individual that was located in a burned remains of a vehicle on Jan. 5, at Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
This presumptive identification was made utilizing partial remnants of personal effects located in the debris in cooperation with family members. Sheriff Mark Inglett reports they have been unable to positively identify the deceased individual due to lack of DNA results for identification. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is currently working on DNA comparisons but Sheriff Inglett reports it could be an extended period of time before those results are known.
The deceased has been identified as: Rodney Duane Jacobs, 69 years of age. Mr. Jacobs was currently living in the city of Caledonia. The vehicle involved was a gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
Sheriff Inglett states the investigation has led investigators to believe no other persons acted in this tragic event and no foul play is suspected.
Sheriff Inglett states they have video evidence of Mr. Jacobs’ vehicle entering the State Park at approx. 6:40 p.m. on January 4, 2022.
At some point, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and Mr. Jacobs’ remains were discovered in the vehicle. When deputies discovered the vehicle, the fire had burned out and there was snow build up on and around the vehicle from snow fall overnight on January 5.
The Sheriff’s Office is currently awaiting reports from the State Fire Marshall’s Office relating to the vehicle fire.
