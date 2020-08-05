By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If anything could describe the people of a particular region in the best possible way, it might be the food and how it connects to culture.
2020’s Crystal Creek Citizen-Artist Elisabeth Fondell is setting out to do just that in Houston County. As part of the Houston-based artist residency program, Fondell will spend July, August and September exploring the intersection of food and culture and also how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected local residents’ food trends, such as buying more local or planting their own vegetable gardens.
Because of the pandemic this year, Fondell will be the only artist-resident in 2020, residency program coordinator Erin Dorbin said. Normally the program features three artists throughout the summer, however, the pandemic threw a wrench into that plan.
“Because we will not be offering our typical public meet and greets and community workshop series as part of the program this year, we’re designing some safe and socially distant options for interaction, including some public picnics where we can talk about and share local food,” Dorbin stated.
The picnic will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring your own home-cooked meal or local takeout and share food stories related to COVID-19. Bring a blanket and follow social distancing recommendations during the event. Masks should be worn while not eating at the event.
Fondell has already spent a week in Houston County visiting Red’s IGA in Spring Grove, Root River Market in Houston and Main Spring in Caledonia, among other local hotspots. Being a recent transplant to Decorah, Iowa with her husband, Houston County is only a hop, skip and a jump away.
“So far I’ve had a really incredible experience talking to people and seeing the culinary resilience of people,” she said. “People are doing new projects ... growing mushrooms, raising chickens, people are spending more time with their families and kids in the kitchen.”
Though she knows there are harder stories out there about families who struggle with food security, Fondell said she’s encouraged by positive stories and impressed by how much Houston County has to offer in terms of producers. From honey to vegetable producers, coffee roasters, small farms, she’s enjoyed hearing from people.
“There’s so much to do and see. So much food that’s rooted in place and the topography of the region has created different food,” she said. “Small towns are good at embracing new people and new projects. You can pursue different passions here that you wouldn’t feel comfortable pursuing in the city.”
She’s noticed the many small farms with vegetables at farmers markets and how small, local grocery stores are able to sell local produce, like Wold’s Strawberries. Those relationships between the producer and the grocer foster food improvement, Fondell said.
Also making an impression is small businesses like the Caledonia Bakery. Fondell and her husband were camping at Beaver Creek State Park and took a trip to the bakery just 10 minutes after it opened. When they arrived, the bakery was packed.
“People have continued to come. It’s a really good way to interact in a socially distanced way,” she said. “Any opportunity where people can be gathering in the same way buying local food.”
In addition to buying local food, Fondell is also interested in the Main Spring Community Cookbook, as she has a proclivity for historical cookbooks. Not only are the cookbooks a common reference for favorite recipes, it also provides a historical document, she said.
“Food is such a connector, it’s something that everyone needs, but it’s so much more than that. It’s stories of culture and home and identity,” she added.
At the conclusion of her residency in September, Fondell hopes to have assembled a formal set of stories and photographs into a printed piece at the end. She’s also sharing her journey on her website, www.elisabethafondell.com.
She’d also love to hear from residents themselves about food stories, recipes, local flavor, restaurants or products for Fondell to try.
Fondell is originally from southwestern Minnesota. She lived in Chicago for 11 years, including college. In 2016, she quit the corporate world and moved back home to pursue pottery and writing. She and her husband recently moved to Decorah, Iowa, where her husband teaches at Luther College.
