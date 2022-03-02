The Crest Inn & Apartments is under new ownership by Caledonia resident Priyesh Amin. Interior updates have been in progress and completed recently. Amin plans for the hotel to be a good option for short-term and long-term stays, in addition to partnering with other businesses and attractions in Caledonia and around the county.
Caledonia’s long-time hotel/apartment recently came under new ownership, and that owner is looking forward to a fresh look and new goals.
Priyesh Amin bought the Crest Inn & Apartments from Sheri and Dave Olafson and became its new owner on Jan. 1, 2022.
“My family is in the hotel business. When I was running the golf course, I started working on that project to buy the hotel,” he said. “The plan is to upgrade it a little bit, slowly, nothing major.”
Updates include remodeling the front desk area, coordinating the decor of the rooms and improving the landscaping around the hotel. Wifi has also been upgraded from 8 megabytes per second (Mbps) to 25 Mbps.
Local contractors working on the hotel include Caledonia Lumber, Schmitz Refrigeration, Becker Stemper Electric, Brad’s Electric and AcenTek. Another partnership includes working with Kwik Trip to provide grab and go items for breakfast.
“We’re going to keep it as a hotel for now,” Amin explained. “I’m thinking about re-branding, but we’ll see where that goes.”
The hotel features 19 rooms, with a mix of one-bed and two-bed options. Amenities include landline phone, shower/bath, cable TV, microwave and mini fridge and free wifi. Breakfast is also onsite. Kayla Snitker and Dan Snitker are co-managing the hotel rooms.
Apartments are still available to rent for longer stays during construction season and hunting season, and Caledonia resident Josh Gran is overseeing that side of the business. Weekly rates for long-term stays are available, and currently, groups can pay for five nights, then get two extra nights.
Rates are charged per room per night, and up to four adults can stay in a two-bed room.
Having a small hotel in a city of Caledonia’s size is beneficial for all sorts of visitors, and Amin said the area needs it.
“I think that we absolutely need it,” he said. “It originally started as an investment project with apartments, but there’s no other place to stay here.”
In terms of large groups, he clarified. The next closest hotel is the Best Western in La Crescent.
More importantly, Amin said he has future goals and partnerships planned for the hotel. He wants to work with Ma Cal Grove Country Club on developing a stay and play package; with Four Seasons Community Center in order to offer wedding and event blocks of rooms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.