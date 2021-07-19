Argus Staff

A crash between a Peterbilt truck and a person in a hover-round chair sent one to the hospital Monday morning, July 19. 

A 2018 Peterbilt Straight Truck, driven by Duane Rask, 63, of Caledonia was leaving from a parked location on Highway 44 and 1st Ave. NW in Spring Grove at about 10:22 a.m., when he collided with John Connelly, 75, of Spring Grove, who was in a hover-round chair, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Connelly’s injuries were classified as non-life threatening, according to the state patrol and he was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Rask was wearing a seat belt at the time of crash and sustained no injuries, the state patrol said.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Assisting on scene was the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Grove Police Department.

