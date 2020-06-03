By Jordan Gerard
Editor,
The Caledonia Argus
School’s out, summer is (almost officially) here and normal summer activities that kids enjoy are turning out to be different than expected.
Most of Houston County libraries have decided on a form of summer programming, whether that be social distancing, video chatting for storytime, or projects.
Caledonia Public Library Director Stephanie Eggert said the library has found great resources with its network of libraries through Southeastern Libraries Cooperating (SELCO), with weekly calls that helped staff decide what the safest optio was during the stay-at-home order and COVID-19 pandemic.
All libraries in Houston County — Caledonia, Houston, Spring Grove, Hokah, La Crescent – allowed curbside delivery of book checkouts. Now, they’re starting to re-open with guidelines in place.
“We had a lot of guidance. We pulled together a re-opening plan to follow [those] guidelines,” Eggert said.
Caledonia’s plan includes social distancing at all times, masks required, no more than 10 people in the library at a time, no kids’ toys and a few other rules. Those are in place until SELCO says they’ve reached the next phase of fully re-opening.
Perhaps the hardest rule to contend with is not allowing more than 10 people in the library at a time, as Eggert said the library is a hub for middle school age kids to come in and hang out on the computers together.
“That’s got to be a struggle for some of the kids,” she said. “They’re sitting at home, ready to get back and see their friends again. We look forward to the day we can open that back up.”
Luckily for kids, not all fun and games are lost. The library recently partnered with Friends of the Library, Mainspring and the Minnesota Conservancy for the Arts to bring virtual programming to Houston County families.
Plans include virtual Bingo over Zoom, storytime, kids and adult art projects and yoga classes taught by local yoga instructor Melissa Wray. The classes are free, but registration is required. Space is still available.
Eggert hopes the virtual programs will provide a connection to other families.
“It’s important that people have that connection to know they are not alone,” she said. “To know there is that connection to other families even though other things are shut down.”
What’s needed to attend the programs is a computer, tablet, phone or device that is able to connect to the internet. If families do not have that option, they can check out a Chromebook from the library, which will also tell Eggert if there is a need for that service.
SELCO has also received a grant from Verizon that will allow one hot spot from the Caledonia Public Library to be checked out and taken home. Like the Chromebook check out, this will show if there’s a need to get more hot spots and allow them to be checked out.
During the stay-at-home order, the library left their wifi turned on, and anyone who needed to use the connection could sit outside the library in their car and connect.
“The wireless activity got 73 people logged in,” Eggert said. “There are people that don’t have the internet that are in need of it.”
Speaking of participation, the library saw about 1,364 people participate in virtual events during the month of April, which included online crafts and storytime. By tracking the number of people watching or participating, the library can inform the state of those numbers, which may help to get more grants.
For the bookworms, Minnesota is hosting a state-wide book club called “One Book, One Minnesota.” The club is open to all ages and invites Minnesotans to read a common title and then discuss the book virtually. See www.thefriends.org for more information.
Caledonia’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed Sunday and Monday.
Curbside delivery and in-home drops are still available for book checkout. Masks are also available at the library if people do not have their own or forget. See the library’s Facebook page for live registration links to summer programming or contact Eggert at seggert@selco.info for more information.
In Spring Grove, the library is also working on different options for summer programming, however, families in Spring Grove say their kids are burned out on screen time, Library Director Dawn Johnson said.
“In talking to our patron families, we have found the kids to be burnt out on screen time and would prefer a switch up,” she said. “As well as providing lobby pick up for all check-out items, we are coordinating an all-city read targeted to all ages for the brand new J.K. Rowling book, The Ickabog.”
The new book is only available as an e-book and on the website – www.theickabog.com – but is scheduled for a publisher’s hardbound release later this fall. Those who do not have access to e-books and would otherwise be unable to participate in the read and following discussions can schedule time on the library computers, Johnson said.
For young aspiring artists ages 7-12, the well-known author is offering a challenge: help illustrate The Ickabog. Rowling is uploading chapters of the book every day and makes suggestions for what kids might like to draw or paint to illustrate the story, a press release said.
Parents or guardians can enter their kids’ drawings or paintings into the official competition, which is run by Rowling’s publishers. The prize is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be featured in the book, officially publishing in November. It includes the U.S., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and India, with more countries to be added soon.
As for Spring Grove, the library is also working with the school to help students get caught up and ready for the next grade level, Johnson said. The library’s role is still being defined. For more information on summer programming, contact Johnson at dljohnson@selco.info.
In Houston, Library Director Liz Gibson-Gasset said alternative programming options are available throughout June, July and August, as a result of a lot of brainstorming. Activities include storywalks around Houston, livestream performances by professional entertainers, community scavenger hunts, virtual storytimes and summer STEAM bags (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math & Music).
Program details will be available soon on the website, www.houston.lib.mn.us, Facebook page (Houston MN Public Library) and outdoor marquee.
Gibson-Gasset encouraged families to keep kids reading, as the library was offering curbside service during the week and home deliveries within Houston. Library staff is also happy to do some “personal shopping” for library books for patrons.
“Need 20 picture books for your toddler, a large-print romance or two for your housebound mother, some graphic novels for your tween, or a new mystery series on audio for you? Just let us know how we can best help you,” she told the Argus in an email. Alternatively, people can also use the Libby app.
To order library materials for curbside pick-up: call 507-896-7323, email hpublib@gmail.com, send a private message on Facebook, or order online at www.houston.lib.mn.us. Pick-up times are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10-2 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday from 3-7 p.m.
Gibson-Gasset thanked sponsors who helped make the library’s programming possible: a Bright Ideas Grant from the Houston Area Community Foundation and the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, the Friends of the Library, SELCO Legacy grants through the Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, and Sub Zero Pizza and Ice Cream, as well as a partnership with Cross of Christ Church and the Meet Up and Eat Up organization.
In La Crescent, the library is planning its annual summer programming with a twist. The program, “Imagine Your Story,” runs from June 15 to Aug. 7, and includes activities like Bingo, Reader Zone (online reading program), geocaching and “kraft kits” to go (available at the library or La Crescent Farmers Market), the library’s Facebook page says.
Virtual storytime videos will be posted two times a week and more virtual programming will be announced soon.
The library is also offering computer appointments on a hourly basis during afternoons from Monday to Friday. Two patrons per time slot and no more than two slots per patron per day, the library said. For more information, contact the library at 507-895-4047.
And in Hokah, the library is still offering curbside service, but they hope to open soon. Hokah has also implemented a “book quarantine” policy, where returned items to the library are quarantined for three days before being shelved or checked out to others.
Items from other libraries are held an additional day before getting checked out to patrons. All high-touch surfaces are sanitized at least once daily and after serving each patron, the library’s Facebook page said. Contact the library at 507-894-2665.
