Beginning May 26th, County offices will be open for business by appointment only during limited hours to allow for social distancing and extra facility cleaning between appointments. The County Justice Center (Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney, Dept of Corrections, Court Administration) will be open by appointment only. The Historic Courthouse (Drivers’ services, Auditor/Treasurer, Recorder, Zoning, Assessor) will be open for appointments from 12:00 to 4:00 daily. Public Health and Human Services, Veteran’s Services, Surveyor, Human Resources, Highway Department and Extension remain available by appointment only (call each department for times available).
All residents are encouraged to continue to use the drop box, mail, or e-mail as the first means of accomplishing their business. All residents entering county buildings will be asked to review health questions posted at each entrance before entering the facility. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or at an elevated risk of transmitting COVID-19 should reschedule their appointment. No person exhibiting symptoms or at elevated risk of transmitting COVID-19 will be allowed to enter any county buildings.
