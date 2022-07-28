By Craig Moorhead
Houston County commissioners declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, July 26, citing damages from “severe storms, heavy winds, heavy rains, and (a) tornado,” which had occurred three days before that meeting.
The board first heard from Mark Olson, their emergency management director. “At this point I’ve received approximately $110,000 worth of reported damages and costs that we could try to recuperate between cities, townships, and electrical cooperatives such as MiEnergy...” Olson reported. “I’m still waiting for a report from the City of Houston. They had a pretty significant amount of damage down there.”
So the total for damages will no doubt rise when all of the governmental entities report in, Olson added. Each of those entities needs to have a minimum of $3,500 in damages to qualify for assistance, and the entire county needs to have $38,618 in damages for the state program, he noted. But on Sunday, MiEnergy alone reported damages beyond the minimum amount, and Houston Township had already reported approximately $25,000 in damages. “Now anybody with $3,500 (in damages) should be able to jump on board,” Olson said.
After the meeting, Olson told the Argus that he had submitted a damage and impact assessment report to the State of Minnesota, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office on Tuesday morning with “estimated damage costs totaling $120,000. I have not received damage estimates from all effected entities yet so I expect that number to increase.”
Reimbursement rates of 75% are available for a state level disaster, the director reported. Those funds originate from “a state contingency fund approved by legislature for the Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security and Emergency Management division... The ‘Public Assistance Program’ is not for the general public,” Olson added, noting that since the funds are only available to governmental agencies and electrical cooperatives, the name “public assistance” can be misleading.
Other votes
After some debate and a pair of votes, the board approved a contract offer from Collaborative Design Group. The company will provide a “facility utilization study” which will include three Caledonia buildings: the Historic Courthouse, the Community Services Building (formerly known as the Meyer Building) and the now-vacant Historic Houston County Jail. The price was $49,880.
Two commissioners – Eric Johnson and Greg Myhre - objected to including the former jail building in the study, and also asked personnel/facilities director Tess Kruger why the Justice Center was not included in the mix. She told the board that the Justice Center was not included because space there is already dedicated to the courts, court administration, the Department of Corrections/jail and Sheriff’s Department. That building was essentially designed around it’s current use.
The vacant jail building was already the topic of a reuse study by the same company.
Kruger said the utilization study would differ from that effort. “This is a study involving your departments, involving what they need, who they work with, and who would be closest, co-locating...,” she stated. “The previous study was a use study on the old jail, on what it can be converted for... what this study is, is working with your department heads to determine the best use of all the space you have...”
Commissioner Dewey Severson said that “This has to do with department use, not so much the building use. Departments are needing to be more efficient, and it might include that building over there (the former jail) and it may not. If we don’t look at all the opportunities, we may miss something... Unless we study it, we don’t have the answers. We don’t even have the questions yet.”
Johnson eventually made a motion to do the study without including the old jail building. Seconded by Myhre, it failed 3-2. A motion from Commissioner Bob Burns to approve the contract, including the historic jail in the study, was seconded by Commissioner Teresa Walter. It passed along the same lines, 3-2.
Commissioners approved memorandums of agreement with five labor unions. Each of those pacts will be updated so that it fits current statutory guidelines regarding heath savings plans for employees, and how those plans will be credited.
The consent agenda was approved with a single vote. It included a review of the annual disclosure of tax increment districts for the year which ended December 31, 2021, within the City of Caledonia. That report was provided by David Drown Associates, Minneapolis.
The consent agenda also approved several personnel items. One of those confirmed the resignation of mechanic Shane McCabe from the Highway Department. A competitive search for a replacement was included. Another competitive search, for a replacement eligibility worker in Public Health and Human Services was also approved, as was the hire of Kyli Gobrecht as probationary child protection social worker, conditioned upon the successful completion of a background check.
Finally, commissioners met once again with county attorney Samuel Jandt in closed session to discuss a recent arbitration award with the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees. “The board directed me to continue to negotiate with MAPE representatives,” Jandt said following the meeting.
