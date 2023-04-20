An ongoing process to update the Houston County Comprehensive Use Plan for 2040 is set to reach phase two.
At a work session April 18, the Board of Commissioners approved phase two. The Comprehensive Use Plan up for view was first drafted in 1998 and was revisited in 2008, but no major changes were made.
The Board of Commissioners is working with TKDA, a planning firm based in St. Paul, to analyze the plan and identify necessary updates. TKDA has been working closely with Martin Herrick from Planning and Zoning, Allison Wagner from the EDA, and others on the plan.
In the presentation, the plan was condensed and split into five different chapters. These chapters covered topics like land use, infrastructure and recreation, and they detailed implementation tactics and next steps.
According to a TKDA representative, the Comprehensive Use Plan is intended to “help guide the county into the future” and to aid “consistency in decision making.”
Prior to the work session, TKDA gathered feedback on Houston County. The organization sent out surveys, attended the County Fair and organized a bus tour of the area, among other activities.
At the session, TKDA representatives shared its findings thus far. Persistent comments from the public noted the beauty of Houston County. Many respondents also expressed a desire to support agriculture while preserving nature.
“[Residents] want to do whatever supports the farming community as is,” said a TKDA representative.
As part of phase two, TKDA plans to continue working with county staff and the project management team to fine-tune the draft plan, as well as expand its community engagement through conducting a public comment period from April 25 through June 13. According to the presentation, this public comment period includes re-engaging with respondents from phase one, providing public access to the draft plan, with an opportunity to comment, and sending copies of the draft to cities, agencies, townships and more.
A public hearing on the Comprehensive Use Plan will then occur on June 13, followed by potential adoption on June 27.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
