By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners decided where nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be spent on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The county was awarded $3,612,832 in ARPA funding, and has already received $1,806,416 of that amount.
The board began by approving the purchase of four Lenovo Data Center servers with ARPA dollars, totaling $61,372 (including a five-year support/service agreement). Commissioners then voted to distribute $687,500 to various local agencies.
The Brownsville, Caledonia, Eitzen, Hokah, Houston, La Crescent, and Spring Grove fire departments will each receive $40,000. Ambulance services based in Caledonia, Houston, and Spring Grove will also receive $40,000 each.
Brownsville, Eitzen, Hokah, and La Crescent first responders will each receive $5,000. Southeast Minnesota Emergency Medical Services was also awarded $5,000.
The Root River Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $250,000 for “clean water projects in Houston County.”
The Houston County Sheriff’s Posse was awarded $7,500. Food shelves in Caledonia, Hokah, Houston, La Crescent, and Spring Grove were awarded $1,000 each.
In other voting, the board accepted an offer from low-bidder Dunn Blacktop to pave portions of CSAH (County State Aid Highways) 1, 4, and 10. The total for the work is $3,455,259, with the projects expected to begin by July/August, 2022.
County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said that CSAH 1 will be re-paved from trunk highway 76 to Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
The last two miles of CSAH 4 above the Iowa border are also included, as well as CSAH 10 from highway 76 towards Sheldon, along the portion of that roadway which was not repaved a few years ago.
Approximately $96,000 in CSAH funds were saved by applying for additional money from the State of Minnesota’s “State Park road account,” for the roadway to the park, he added.
Another vote approved an already-budgeted set of equipment purchases for the county’s highway department. Those included a pair of ditch mowers totaling $23,575 (minus a $7,700 trade-in for a cost of $15,875), and an E145 Bobcat excavator, (costing $177,161, and totaling $132,161 after trade-in).
Two more labor contracts were also approved, this time with the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, and Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc., Local #415.
Following the pattern set with other bargaining units, the contracts terminate earlier agreements and set employee pay for 2022-2024. They include across-the-board wage increases of 2% for 2022, 3% for 2023, and 3% for 2024.
James Wieser was reappointed to the Houston County Planning Commission for an additional three-year term (2022 – 2024).
Commissioners also directed county staff to move forward in seeking quotes/bids to repair the roof at the historic Houston County courthouse.
The county has been turned down after seeking historic restoration grant funds for that project, but should still be able to utilize engineering work which has already been completed to draft a “statement of work” for bidders, personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger reported.
The project will no longer require the use of historic materials, and sloped areas of the roof will be the focus of the job, since flat roofing on newer sections of the building were replaced more recently.
Without grant dollars to replace the roof, the board is considering the use of CIP (capital improvement) funds to complete the job.
