There are two candidates running for seats on the Caledonia City Council at the 2022 election: Bob Schuldt and John Fuchsel.
The Caledonia Argus asked the candidates a few questions about why they're running, and their answers are recorded below.
Bob Schuldt
Age: 52 years old
Occupation: Hookah Police Chief-Emergency Manager & La Crescent Township Board Chairman.
Education: La Crescent High School graduate and an Associates Degree from Alexandria Technical College.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Houston County community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
I am a lifelong resident of Houston County. I have over 33 years in public service in law enforcement and 23 years on the La Crescent Fire and First Responders. I have over 7 years of experience on the La Crescent Township Board and am the current Chairman. I also have volunteered on the La Crescent Snowmobile Club Board of Directors and held the positions of Secretary and Vice President.
I am also the lead instructor for MN DNR Snowmobile Safety training and have taught the course for over 30 years.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
With the vacancy of this position, I knew that I was qualified and can do the job required.
With my current positions, I am unique in being the only candidate that has prior experience working with the department that Houston County Commissioners supervise, such as the jail/Sheriff’s Department, the Highway Department, Human Services, Public Health and Zoning, setting and maintaining budgets.
My belief is that service related work is the most rewarding. I will be a representative for all the people with a fair and open mind. My goal is to actively research any issues and concerns of both department heads and citizens.
Houston County needs to operate efficiently and provide citizens with quality services they need through qualified, experienced leaders.
John Fuchsel
Age: 72 years old
Occupation: Retired
Education: BA in Biology from Saint Mary’s University.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Houston County community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
I am a lifelong resident of Houston County, having grown up on a farm in rural La Crescent as the oldest of ten children. This is my first experience with running for an elected government office. Instead, my past leadership experiences have involved such areas as, church work (president for 12 years), youth groups, parochial school board and Jaycees president. I have also volunteered as a judge at the county fair for the past ten years. I am currently the secretary for the Quail Forever Board.
Why are you running for this position?
I believe that, for the most part, the Houston County government is operating very well. However, as with any business, there are always areas to improve. Having viewed many hours of County Board meetings, going back a number of years, I feel confident that my background has given me the experience to render sound judgment on all of the issues the commissioners act upon.
I have the most comprehensive life experience, including positions of president, general manager and sales manager. I’ve been involved in manufacturing, wholesale, retail and construction. I’ve had business relationships with hundreds of businesses, from single proprietors to fortune 500 companies, as well as first hand experience in the needs of the agricultural community.
My experience and personality fit this position well.
What are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Taxes: I plan to provide needed services while controlling costs, as this impacts the largest number of people and determines the amount of taxes which need to be levied.
The land use policy: our comprehensive land use policy is in the process of being updated. This document ensures that landowners can realize the best utilization of their properties, while protecting the interests of their neighbors and the environment. The commissioners will be adopting the updated policy early next year.
Those in need of assistance: it is important that we ensure our more vulnerable citizens are receiving the services they need. Areas where support exists may not always match up with those in need, including low income, substance abuse, emotional health and the elderly.
