Eric Johnson is running unopposed at the 2022 election to remain District 1 commissioner for Houston County. The Caledonia Argus asked him a few questions about why he's running, and his answers are recorded below.
Eric Johnson
Eric Johnson
Age: 60 years old
Occupation: Farmer
Education: High school diploma
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Houston County community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
I was born and raised in Houston County. I started farming in 1984. I have previously served as church council president, on the board of directors for Houston-Money Creek Coop and as 4-H leader. I was a Houston Township Supervisor for 22 years and have been a Houston County Commissioner for four years.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I am running for Houston County Commissioner, as I would like to see that the County Comprehensive Land Use Plan is reviewed and renewed, as the last updates were made 24 years ago. The land use plan plays an important part in our zoning and land use regulations. I feel it is important to preserve agricultural land, as that is the strong backbone of our County, but also supports business and growth.
We have a beautiful County, due to the great job that our farmers, landowners and residents have done in their care taking of the land. I have a strong commitment to support continued land use practices and the use of the County’s natural resources. I also because it is important to keep the County levy reasonable and to be mindful when spreading County dollars.
I have worked very hard the last four years, along with the other commissioners, to get the most benefit out of every dollar the County spends. I want to continue serving the residents of my district and represent the hard-working families in Houston County.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
