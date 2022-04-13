By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners voted 4-1 to table a conditional use permit application for further study on Tuesday, April 5th. At issue was locating an agriculture-oriented business in Caledonia Township, within an ag protection district. Board members generally approved seeing agricultural services provided at the location, but could not decide whether applicants Joseph Rud and Craig Helke would be better off to seek a rezone (to highway commercial district) or operate under a CUP in an ag district.
The business would be located on a six-acre parcel at 11778 State 44 (on the west side of that highway at the junction with Angus Drive) and the applicants would raze some existing structures to build a 43,750 square foot steel framed shop “to repair ag equipment, semi-trucks and trailers,” as well as offer some of that equipment for sale at the site.
When the application went before the Houston County Planning Commission, there were some questions raised by Caledonia Township residents. They included concerns about added traffic slowing and turning off the busy highway, whether the property could eventually resemble a “junkyard” containing numerous “wrecked and stripped down vehicles,” possible reduced land values for neighbors, and more.
“The question for me is, ag versus commercial?” Commissioner Bob Burns said. “When you look at the comprehensive use plan, they talk about a strict regulation on non-farm development, (with) commercial growth encouraged in or adjacent to the cities...”
The comp plan also cites “minimizing conflict,” and “discouraging scattered development,” Burns stated. “I have a problem with whether I consider this ag or commercial,” he added. Burns later cast the lone “no” vote on tabling the topic.
“We need to determine whether this is commercial or ag,” Commissioner Eric Johnson said. “To me I’d be more comfortable if it was pursued with zoned commercial than as an ag business.” County staff reported that under the 120-day limit, the permit will automatically be granted at about the end of May if the county board does not take action to approve or deny the application prior to that date.
Library report
Representatives from all five SELCO (Southeastern Libraries Cooperating) local libraries gave their annual report to the board. In 2021, libraries in Caledonia, Hokah, Houston, La Crescent and Spring Grove totaled 77,459 visits, hosted 377 programs (which were attended by 16,663 persons), provided 2,864 computer sessions, 3,952 wireless sessions, and provided 20,378 “Overdrive” Ebook, audio, and magazine offerings. Houston County appropriated $185,977 to SELCO for 2022.
SELCO library directors told commissioners that funding for technical needs (such as up-to-date computers), personnel, and collections (for materials such as books) is sorely lacking. “We’re all in dire straights right now,” Houston library director Liz Gibson-Gasset noted. Later in the meeting, commissioners considered making a one-time donation of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to pay for new computers for local libraries, once they find out the amount of money that would require.
Gibson-Gasset asked the board to consider going back to three-year contracts with SELCO, since recent one-year pacts take a great deal of time and effort to negotiate and approve. She also said that SELCO would like to see $42,997 increases in county appropriations in 2023, 2024, and 2025 in order to bring the per-capita amount that rural patrons pay up to the average amount which city residents in the five SELCO host cities pay for library support.
Other votes
A single consent agenda vote accepted the resignations of three county employees. The board thanked Public Health supervisor Heather Myhre for 21 ½ years of service, Public Health educator Audrey Staggemeyer for 5 ½ years of service, and probationary highway maintenance specialist Charles Ingram for his service. Ingram has now left employment with the county, while Myhre and Staggemeyer plan to leave in early May. Competitive searches to fill the positions were approved on the same vote.
Several yearly road maintenance bids were accepted by commissioners.
Envirotech Services, Inc., won the 2022 low bid to provide liquid calcium chloride for dust control throughout the county, townships and cities. Up to 21,975 gallons will be available for the county at a cost of $27,787, while an additional 35,025 gallons at the same rate per gallon could go to cities and townships, depending upon the need. County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said that the county budgeted $70,000, and the total estimate was $71,250. “We’re not obligated to purchase 57,000 gallons if we don’t need it,” the engineer noted.
The pavement marking bid for 2022 went to Sir Lines-A-Lot LLC for $102,655. There were three bidders. The seal coating bid went to Scott Construction, Inc., totaling $346,141. A portion of that ($7,273) will go towards coating some roadways within Wildcat Park this year. The overall bid was below the $400,000 budgeted for the work, and the board allowed some of that money to be used for additional rock shouldering. The low bid for that item came from Bruening Rock Products, for $297,493. In order to cover more miles (Houston County has traditionally attempted to shoulder one-half of it’s roadways each year, Pogodzinski stated) a 20% overrun on the quantity of gravel will be permitted this year.
An ABC/Woodland contract for recyclable materials processing was renewed for 2022, with a $2.50 per hour wage increase for the employee who provides that service. The board later decided to support the work that ABC (Ability Building Community) does in Houston County with a $40,000 ARPA distribution. The same ARPA vote included $33,000 for county surveying equipment.
Commissioners approved the annual feedlot report sent to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, as well as the financial report associated with the feedlot program. MPCA environmental specialist Peter Kuisle commended the county for fulfilling it’s feedlot inspections in a letter shared with commissioners.
The board decided to “buy out” 1.03 acres enrolled in CRP which were part of the 7.93 acre land purchase recently made to expand space for hangers at the Houston County Airport. The cost to Houston County will be minimal, since 90 to 95% of the $1,275 total to do that is eligible for reimbursement.
La Crescent resident Cory Johnson urged commissioners to reject the use of poll pads for county elections during the “public comment” part of the meeting. “The polling pads are very expensive, (and) they’re not cost effective compared to paper rolls,” he claimed. “They allow for super-precincts and they essentially remove the local oversight of the county and the local clerk...” Johnson also said, adding that “A lot of nefarious things could go wrong with these pads.” Later in the meeting, Houston County auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus told the board that she is writing a report on the use of poll pads in order to clear up any misconceptions about the devices. Look for that press release in this issue of the Caledonia Argus.
The board also appointed county surveyor Eric Schmitt as the “addressing official” for Houston County, charged with adding new addresses without duplicating any road names into the E911 system. Should any issues arise with those duties, Schmitt was directed to take the address request to the Land Use/Public Works Standing Committee.
