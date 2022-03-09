By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners held a relatively brief, one hour business meeting on Tuesday, March 1.
A single consent agenda vote approved five resolutions. All of those were related to Houston County’s solid waste and recycling program, establishing and updating accounts at Merchant’s Bank. Account powers were granted at the financial institution for the Caledonia supervised dumpsite, the Houston Recycling Center, Houston County Recycling, and aluminum purchase accounts at Spring Grove and Houston.
Houston County auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus said three of the accounts were being moved from Bremer Bank in Houston, since that institution is slated to close on April 15. The other two were already at Merchant’s Bank, but required some updating.
ABC Works/Woodland
Industries report
Ability Building Community executive director Wayne Stenberg gave the board updates on that organization’s recent activities. Joined by ABC Houston County program director Judy Johnson and Woodland Industries site coordinator Samantha Sherry, the trio thanked commissioners for their continued support.
“In Houston County, we have 72 full and part-time employees, and serve over 130 people with a variety of physical, emotional, and mental disabilities...” Stenberg reported. Partnering with both the county and local businesses, ABC provides a wide range of services, including employment opportunities and “helping people to be successful at home, by helping to develop independent life skills,” he added.
“We’re currently serving 37 individuals at Woodland,” Sherry stated, “10 of whom are supported with your county funding. Without the county funding those individuals would not have vocational support. The funding received helps us support these individuals at community job sites like Miken, Quillin’s, Caledonia Public Schools, Good Times, the Houston County Recycling Center, La Crescent Animal Care...(and others). Our goal at Woodland is to maximize the potential of each individual at being as independent as possible in their community. Last year we successfully transitioned two individuals (to) independent, competitive employment, so they no longer require Woodland supports or county funding...”
Johnson said that ABC Works is having a fundraiser from 1 to 6 p.m. on May 7, called “Racing For Abilities.” The event will be held at Elsie’s Bar and Grill in Caledonia, with a Kentucky Derby theme.
The director also noted that supervised homes are located in La Crescent and Spring Grove, while ABC Works has sites in Caledonia and La Crescent, and Woodland Industries is based in Caledonia. In-home support is also provided to Houston County residents.
Childcare Initiative
A memorandum of agreement between Houston County and First Children’s Finance (a nonprofit corporation) was accepted by the board. That MOA allows EDA director Allison Wagner to sign documents as the parties pursue a “Rural Childcare Innovation Program grant.”
Under the terms of the MOA, First Children’s Finance agrees to provide certain consulting services, while Houston County “is agreeing to participate fully in the activities outlined” in the pact, including data collection.
Briefly
Commissioners accepted the March 1 retirement of Donald Moore, who has worked as a custodian in the county’s Building Maintenance Department. “We accept this with special thanks for his nearly 34 year of service to Houston County,” Commissioner Teresa Walter stated.
The board also approved an off-site gambling permit for the Lancer Youth Hockey Association. That event will be held at The Barn on Southridge (in Mound Prairie Township) on April 23.
Former Houston County surveyor Dick Walter brought a proposal for ordering a tempered glass display case to house historic survey equipment at the new Houston County Highway Department headquarters/shop facility. Commissioners approved the $2,467 expenditure, which will come from the project’s contingency fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.