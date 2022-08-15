Houston County commissioners considered three conditional use permit (CUP) applications and an amendment to the county zoning map on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The first two CUPs were approved without much discussion. They included an application from Edward and Janice Hammell to have an agriculture-oriented business in an agriculture protection district. Environmental Services Director Martin Herrick said that the permit is for a welding shop with one employee, located in an existing building in Jefferson Township.

Joseph Rud and Craig Helke filed for and received a conditional use permit from Houston County to operate an agriculture-oriented business at 11778 State Hwy. 44 in Caledonia Township. 

