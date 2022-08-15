Houston County commissioners considered three conditional use permit (CUP) applications and an amendment to the county zoning map on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The first two CUPs were approved without much discussion. They included an application from Edward and Janice Hammell to have an agriculture-oriented business in an agriculture protection district. Environmental Services Director Martin Herrick said that the permit is for a welding shop with one employee, located in an existing building in Jefferson Township.
Standard conditions that “the permittee shall comply with all federal state, and local laws and regulations,” and the county will have the right “to enter the premises at reasonable times and in a reasonable manner to ensure that the permit holder is in compliance with conditions and statutes, rules, and ordinances” will appear on the permit.
The second CUP was approved by a 4-1 margin. It will allow Karen Lawstuen to locate a 14-by-25-foot cabin in an agricultural protection district. One neighbor took issue with that permit during the public comment portion of the meeting, stating that the building will be located close to a property line and a bluff edge.
But Herrick reported that the site is on land owned by the petitioner and meets setback and other requirements (such as soils and slopes). Besides the standard conditions, the CUP includes a stipulation that the cabin “shall be for private use only” (no rentals allowed).
The third CUP was for Joseph Rud and Craig Helke to operate an agriculture-oriented business at 11778 State 44 in Caledonia Township (on the west side of that highway at the junction with Angus Drive), and it wasn’t the first time commissioners considered the idea. The board voted 4-1 to table the plan for further study on April 5, 2022.
There was a major change in the application this time around, however, with the size of the proposed shop building reduced from 43,750 to 25,000 square feet. Entry into the business will be from Angus Drive, a township roadway.
Six persons spoke on the topic, as the board took public comments, five of whom opposed the plan for a wide variety of reasons — ranging from decreased property values for neighbors to worries that the area could become a potential junk yard to concerns over hazardous materials entering surrounding wells.
The proposal came with a rezone (from agricultural protection district to highway business district), which was voted on first. That request was approved by a 3-2 margin, after commissioners reduced the size of the area, which will now become highway business, from 13 acres to six.
The CUP was then approved by a 4-1 vote, after the board discussed the proposal in detail. Herrick stated that he expects more documentation from the petitioners before the plans can progress. “We want to see the design; we certainly want to see what they’re proposing for storm water management … this is a big structure; this will have a lot of runoff,” he said. A hazardous waste management plan will also be expected, the director noted.
There were eight conditions. Those included the standard stipulations mention above, plus screening, parking requirements, lighting which will be directed away from the right of way and nearby residences, no storage of vehicles outside without a current license plate, complete design information on the proposed building, the aforementioned surface water management plan, soil erosion and sediment control, and more, including a stipulation that only one business will operate on the site, and no vehicles for sale will be displayed outdoors.
Other news
Commissioners also approved a yearly grant from the state of Minnesota for aquatic invasive species prevention aid. Those funds will total $22,612 for 2023.
Another vote approved a Houston County EDA loan for The Butcher Shoppe, LLC “to purchase equipment and inventory for a meat and deli business.” Co-owners Amanda and Justin Lenser will receive $15,000 at a set rate of 2.25% for 10 years from the EDA’s revolving loan fund. The project will total approximately $101,000, with the owners providing $21,000 in equity. The site is where the former Tas-Tee Shoppe was located near the former school building (221 Main) in Hokah.
The consent agenda was passed with a single vote. It approved the review of city of Spring Grove reporting for calendar year 2021, including TIFF districts, and the hire of Jordan Knoke as a probationary public health supervisor, conditioned on the successful completion of a background check.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
