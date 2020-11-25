By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
There are some challenges that take the combined efforts of a community to meet. One of those can be providing a special holiday dinner to folks who might find themselves alone or in need at this time of year.
Elsie’s Bar and Grill in Caledonia (226 E. Main Street) will once again host a community Thanksgiving dinner in 2020, in spite of the pandemic. But there have been some changes made especially for this year to keep diners safe.
Before getting to those, it goes without saying that all participants will need to follow the advice of their doctor or other local health professionals. So those who have been told to quarantine due to a positive COVID test, or exposure to a known positive case, will want to avoid coming in direct contact with others by picking up a take-out meal at Elsie’s. Luckily, there are still other options open to everyone.
“It’s not just for Caledonia... We will have deliveries throughout Houston County,” owner Elsie Babler said last week. “We will also offer Thanksgiving dinners for pick-up, but people who want those will have to call ahead and schedule a time to come in and pick up their food... We also ask that they wear a mask while picking up dinners.
Elsie said that indoor dining in shifts was originally planned for the event. But a recent set of State of Minnesota COVID-19 restrictions have now put that sort of thing on hold for a few weeks.
Volunteers who help out each year with providing the Thanksgiving dinners are many, the business owner noted. “It’s just local people that want to help. There is really no (single) organization, it’s just local folks that come in and help us... We couldn’t do it without them. The community support is wonderful!”
So if you want to help, “We can always use desserts,” Elsie stated, “and our local churches have been helping with that, too. All of that helps.” Cash donations to help cover the cost of providing the dinners are also accepted, as are free-will donations from diners.
So what’s on the menu? “Every year we have turkey and ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, home-made dressing, corn, and dessert,” Babler said.
“I believe this will be our 13th year,” Elsie added. So the community dinner has now become a local tradition, offering those who might otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving a chance to celebrate with friends (when indoor dining is again possible). And that tradition has also grown over the years. The event once served around 100 – 150 diners, but that total grew over time. “So far our record was right at 500 diners,” Elsie stated. “But with COVID, and the uncertainties that the weather can have on this, we don’t really know how many we may have this year.
So for those who would not have a special hot meal on Thanksgiving Day, the community dinner still fills a need for people who live in Houston County. “It’s meant for anyone and everyone,” Babler noted.
