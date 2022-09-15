Community Spirit Caledonia
Community Spirit Caledonia held USA-themed kids' activities in June. The organization has been engaging the community through various means since its formation six years ago.

Founded on Oct. 4, 2016, Community Spirit Caledonia is an area nonprofit created by various local community members with the intention to provide increased programming, education and activities that are specifically geared towards Caledonia’s youth.

On Oct. 22, 2016, just 18 days after achieving its official nonprofit status, Community Spirit Caledonia was called upon to help a local woman who, at that time, had been hospitalized. The woman’s family came forward and asked Community Spirit Caledonia to organize a benefit for the family, in hopes of alleviating some of the financial burdens that come with medical bills.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

