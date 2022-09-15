Founded on Oct. 4, 2016, Community Spirit Caledonia is an area nonprofit created by various local community members with the intention to provide increased programming, education and activities that are specifically geared towards Caledonia’s youth.
On Oct. 22, 2016, just 18 days after achieving its official nonprofit status, Community Spirit Caledonia was called upon to help a local woman who, at that time, had been hospitalized. The woman’s family came forward and asked Community Spirit Caledonia to organize a benefit for the family, in hopes of alleviating some of the financial burdens that come with medical bills.
“I don’t know,” said Community Spirit Caledonia organizer Jean Kinneberg. “We just stepped up and said ‘OK, we’ll do it.’ … So, that was our first event.”
The organization originally consisted of five individuals: Mike and Kelsey Conner, Jean Kinneberg, Polly Heberlein and Vergee Rude. However, due to personal reasons and various medical issues, Mike and Kelsey Conner, as well as Virgie Rud, have since stepped away from Community Spirit Caledonia.
However, recognizing the organization’s lack of staffing, Diane Gunn, a local Caledonia woman, chose to join Community Spirit Caledonia around the same time that Mike and Kelsey Conner took their exits.
“For the last couple of years it’s been just the three of us,” said Kinneberg. “We all kind of have our niches and we make a good team all together.”
After the benefit’s success, the organization sought to be known around Caledonia and, in an effort to gain some much needed recognition, it reached out to Caledonia Community Education, seeking to collaborate on a local community event. Coming together, these two organizations paired up and put on monthly Friday night movies.
The workload was evenly divided. Community Education was responsible for the movie itself, whereas Community Spirit Caledonia offered activities and games prior to the feature film. The organization additionally offered small meals, such as pizza, tacos and hot dogs, to attendees at these monthly movie nights.
“It got us started, it got our name out there and then, it was like ‘leave that to community education to continue,’” said Kinneberg.
Stepping away from these Friday night movies, Community Spirit Caledonia sought to determine where specifically it was needed in the community and went searching for any local gaps that it could help fill.
“We realized that our town celebration had kind of died off. We still had it, but there was no parade anymore and it mainly focused around adult things like the car show, the beer tent and bands late at night,” said Kinneberg.
Upon discovering this realization, Community Spirit Caledonia decided to put on a Children’s Fun Fest during this town celebration. Known locally as Founders Day, this celebration is hosted annually in the beginning of June.
It was around this time that Caledonia local Connie Dahlberg got involved and also agreed to join the organization alongside Kinneberg, Heberlein, and Gunn.
Today, Community Spirit Caledonia is best known for its annual Children’s Fun Fest.
Four Children’s Fun Fests have been run by Community Spirit Caledonia since the organization’s conception in 2016. The first was playfully dubbed the Children’s Amazing Fun Fest and was an extreme success. However, after this first year, Community Spirit Caledonia sought to liven up its Fun Fest and decided to build annual themes into the event.
In keeping with this goal, the organization’s second Fun Fest was entitled the Children’s Wheely Fun Fest and centered around bike safety. The organization offered a bike rodeo at this Fun Fest, as well as hosted local police officers who educated on and encouraged bike safety.
Other past themes include the Children’s Be Green Fun Fest that educated on recycling and repurposing and the Children’s Explore USA Fun Fest, which offered different activities and events centered around different regions of the United States. Some examples of these activities included western roping and saddle riding, as well as an exploration into various U.S. Monuments and state parks.
Our “main focus is the children and is kind of family originated. We want the children to be there, but also with their families,” said Kinneberg.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
