An open house at the Four Seasons Community Center will welcome all on May 20.

Commemorating 20 years of service in Caledonia, the Community Center doors open at 5 p.m., with facility board members and volunteers greeting guests as they walk in. Attendees can enter to win an array of door prizes to be distributed at the event’s close. Appetizers, free to the public, will be served, and a recently renovated cash bar, complete with a licensed bartender, will be available.

2023 Four Seasons Community Center - building

This spacious community center can found in downtown Caledonia at 900 N Kingston Street.
2023 Four Seasons Community Center - bar

I large bar, complete with coolers, sink and a long island is just one of many amenities offered at the Four Seasons.
2023 Four Seasons Community Center - kitchen

An expansive kitchen is included in the community center's rental agreement.
2023 Four Seasons Community Center - board

Meet the Four Seasons board of directors.
2023 Four Seasons Community Center - recognition wall

The recognition wall in support of donors responsible for funding the build.
2023 Four Seasons Community Center - entryway

The Four Seasons is a welcoming space for all.
2023 Four Seasons Community Center - main room

With a capacity of 400, the Four Seasons serves all your event needs.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

