An open house at the Four Seasons Community Center will welcome all on May 20.
Commemorating 20 years of service in Caledonia, the Community Center doors open at 5 p.m., with facility board members and volunteers greeting guests as they walk in. Attendees can enter to win an array of door prizes to be distributed at the event’s close. Appetizers, free to the public, will be served, and a recently renovated cash bar, complete with a licensed bartender, will be available.
The space also features a state of the art commercial kitchen, as well as a new, permanent dance floor that was recently installed in the main room. The building is also handicap accessible and offers a covered entryway.
“We’re going to have a wonderful event,” said Barbara Lundt, Four Seasons manager. “We want people to come in and enjoy themselves, so we can thank the community for everything they’ve done.”
There are currently 10 sitting members on the Four Seasons board: President Matt Schmitz, Steve Ingvalson, John Pongratz, Sibyl Floyd, Vicki Kruckow, Dennis Torgerson, Carol Nelson, Don Ferring, Pat Lemke, and the building’s manager Lundt. The group meets once a month to ensure the center stays clean and ready for public use.
“The board members are the ones that keep the place taken care of and up to date, that kind of stuff,” said Schmitz.
According to John Pongratz, a board member since the beginning, the building is about 9,000 square feet, with a total capacity of 400 people, and “was all financed through donations.” Pongratz went on to state major contributions came from Helen and Art Fruechte, who provided large financial support, as well as Norb and Grace Staggemeyer who donated the land and the Four Seasons sign, respectively.
“We have to depend on donations, because we don’t charge enough rent to cover our monthly expenses,” said Pongratz.
Lundt added, “We want to make sure that we keep the rent reasonable so that everyone is able to use the facility. We really do depend on our donations, because we don’t get any city money or state money, anything like that.”
Frequent events held at the Four Seasons include the BloodMobile five times a year, Legion meetings, monthly Lions Club meetings and ISD 299 Foundations’ annual Fun Night, as well as weddings, banquets, family reunions, graduation parties, holiday events and more. The board went on to clarify certain organizations, such as the BloodMobile and the American Legion, are provided the space free of charge.
“Family groups, if they need to get together, they use the space,” said Lundt. “There have been so many people coming in to rent the facility. They love the building.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
