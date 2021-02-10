By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County public health officials reported on the progress of local COVID-19 vaccinations during the February 2nd meeting of the county board.
The department held it’s first large vaccination clinic during the last week of January, and another such event was scheduled for this week if more Moderna vaccine arrives, Public Health supervisor Heather Myhre reported. She added that over 1600 people had already submitted the “jot form” which is available online at https://www.co.houston.mn.us/departments/public-health/#main-tabs-8. The resulting “screening” list of persons interested in receiving the vaccine will be the basis for further clinics, which will offer vaccinations to individuals based on Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Those guidelines offer vaccinations to groups of people in an order based on risk factors. The screening list jot form is also being published in The Caledonia Argus.
The first clinic was held at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia, and over 100 people were reportedly vaccinated before the doses ran out.
“I was really pleased with how our first larger-scale vaccination event went,” Houston County director of Public Health John Pugleasa said. “It only went a little over two hours before we ran out of vaccine. But what that demonstrated is that we have the capacity to distribute a significant amount of vaccine if we had it.
“Overall I think it was a great event and the basis of how we are going to be doing vaccines in the future. It doesn’t mean that we won’t be doing vaccine ever in the Meyer Building, depending on when we have smaller groups, but I think most of our larger scale stuff is going to be at the Four Seasons.
“You could get contacted in a couple of days or you could get contacted in a couple of weeks, or a couple of months, it’s hard to know. It’s based on the priority group that we’re working with and it’s based on available vaccine. That’s really the bottom line – available vaccine.”
“Also, there’s a lot of discussion and a lot of information about other options for getting vaccines. Through primary care providers, through some of the state sites that are kind of a moving target. Those area all opportunities for people to get vaccine and we try really hard to say ‘look, it makes good sense to get on any list you can, and whenever you have an available vaccine dose, take it,’ If you’re on our list and your primary care provider provides you a dose, take it. That’s fine with us. When we get to your name we’ll just move on to the next person...”
Both Pugleasa and Mthre also said that with two-dose vaccines, patients must go to the same provider both times to avoid any possibility of getting two different types of medications.
At the end of last week, the department had provided second doses of the Moderna vaccine to first group of people to receive the shots. Myhre and Pugleasa said that those are generally given around 28 after first doses for the Moderna vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.