Agricultural zoning in city limits may soon become a thing of the past in Caledonia.
According to a staff report submitted by City Administrator Jake Dickson, the city of Caledonia’s Comprehensive Plan, created in 2020, “details phasing out Agricultural uses in favor of residential.” In an effort to better understand the potential effects of this shift in priority, as well as the steps required for its implementation, Caledonia City Council placed a moratorium on agricultural zoning in city limits about a year ago.
Toward the end of March 2023, the moratorium expired. The council is therefore required to revisit the issue of agricultural zoning in Caledonia and must now make a definitive decision regarding its zoning policies.
Talk of eliminating agricultural zoning in Caledonia was extensively discussed by the council at its March 13 meeting and was again brought up on March 27. Per the staff report submitted by Dickson and presented last week, “after legal review, engineering review, and further study, staff recommends rezoning all agriculture parcels to Suburban Residential (R-1) and repealing the sections of City Code that pertain to agricultural zoning.”
In pursuit of this recommendation, Administrator Dickson presented the council with two ordinances for deliberation. “The first amends the zoning map to rezone all agricultural parcels to R-1. The second repeals sections of City Code that address Ag zoning and effectively eliminates Ag zoning within City limits.”
If these ordinances were to be approved, Chapter 153 of the City Code would be amended, repealing sections 153.060 through 153.064.
Legal advice sought prior to this meeting additionally advised the council “that many of the parcels that would split zones need more time to appropriately rezone and provide proper notice to property owners, as well as some unique zoning cases that need further consideration.”
It is notable that these ordinances, if approved, do not hinder existing agricultural land. They do, however, favor residential usage as opposed to agricultural and will prevent future building on ag land if residential structures are not present.
Fred Kruckow is an agricultural land owner in Caledonia who hopes to build a 40x40 foot shed on his property. Kruckow attended last week’s council meeting and expressed concerns regarding the possible elimination of ag zoning in city limits.
“I would think I could build an ag use building on ag land,” Kruckow stated. “You’re basically saying I can’t build something for farm use on ag land.”
Caledonia Mayor Tank Schroeder responded to Kruckow, letting him and other audience members know that additional building on ag land is possible, there simply must be a residence on the property.
“We’re trying to keep land residential in Caledonia,” said Schroeder. “It’s got to have a home on it, a residence.”
Kruckow and others that want to continue a dialogue regarding agricultural zoning are encouraged to attend a public hearing to be held April 10 at City Hall. Discussion starts promptly at 6 p.m. and all wishing to address the council on this issue can do so then.
Potential changes to tax liability was also a brief topic of conversation, as District 3 Commissioner Bob Burns was present at the meeting and posed a question asking how the shift from agricultural zoning to R-1 might affect an owner’s taxes.
Dickson candidly responded, stating “I was not prepared for that question.”
Burns was thanked for bringing the inquiry to the council’s attention and assured the question would be considered as this possible rezoning process moves forward.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
