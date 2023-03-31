Agricultural zoning in city limits may soon become a thing of the past in Caledonia.

According to a staff report submitted by City Administrator Jake Dickson, the city of Caledonia’s Comprehensive Plan, created in 2020, “details phasing out Agricultural uses in favor of residential.” In an effort to better understand the potential effects of this shift in priority, as well as the steps required for its implementation, Caledonia City Council placed a moratorium on agricultural zoning in city limits about a year ago.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments