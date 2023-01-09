Jean Meyer - 2023 Brownsville mayor

Jean Meyer takes pride in her new position as the 2023-24 mayor of Brownsville. 

Running opposed, Jean Meyer, of Brownsville, received 86% of the vote and was sworn in as the city’s mayor at its first council meeting of the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

A proud mom of three, Meyer has lived in Brownsville since the '80s and previously served as the city clerk for about four years, starting in 1982.

Jean Meyer is sworn in as the mayor of Brownsville at the City's January 2023 council meeting.
Jean Meyer runs her first City Council meeting as the mayor of Brownsville on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

