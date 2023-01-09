Running opposed, Jean Meyer, of Brownsville, received 86% of the vote and was sworn in as the city’s mayor at its first council meeting of the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
A proud mom of three, Meyer has lived in Brownsville since the '80s and previously served as the city clerk for about four years, starting in 1982.
Meyer has five siblings, including three sisters, all of whom live in Brownsville alongside their mother, Sharon Rohrer, as well as two brothers who reside in Andover, Minnesota and Marshfield, Wisconsin.
“This is my mother’s hometown,” said Meyer of Brownsville.
Rohrer moved back to Brownsville in the '70s after spending time in Madison, Wisconsin, where Meyer and her siblings were raised. When she made the move, her four daughters, including Meyer, decided to follow and came with her to Brownsville.
“My sisters and I are all here,” said Meyer. “We raised our children here, and my mom lives here too, but in the winter she goes to Florida."
In addition to her stint as the Brownsville city clerk, Meyer also served on the Brownsville School Board for 14 years, and she wrote grants and led fundraisers, including a popular Easter Egg Hunt, to fund the replacement of dangerous playground equipment that was once in Brownsville.
“The playground was on asphalt, and so, if you went down the slide, there was nothing to protect you from breaking your bones, and the slide was 15 feet high with no railings,” said Meyer. “It was dangerous. So, I wrote grants and did fundraisers.”
Meyer describes herself as a woman of action, someone who won’t just complain without doing anything.
“If I don’t like something, I will become part of that solution. That’s the fabric I go by,” said Meyer.
Meyer was also involved with the Summer Rec Program in Brownsville for an estimated 16 to 17 years. Summer Rec started as a Little League program but, with Meyer behind the wheel, it quickly blossomed into baseball and softball leagues, as well as non-athletic options for students not interested in sports.
“That was just loosely run. Kids would just get together and play,” siad Meyer. “So, I worked on getting a schedule, and we played a lot of cities. We would bus the kids and go all over.”
Though Meyer has since stepped away from Summer Rec, she believes her experience coordinating the program, along with her work writing grants and extended service on the Brownsville School Board, all appropriately position her to take on this new role as the mayor of Brownsville.
“Public service is kind of in my blood. That’s who I am; that’s how I was raised,” said Meyer.
According to Meyer, her “day job” is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) on its transit team, “making sure people have access and opportunities to use public transit.” She has been with MnDOT for 24 successful years.
Meyer went on to stress the importance of access to public transportation in small towns.
“We need more. These rural areas don’t get enough,” she said.
When asked what motivated her to run for mayor of Brownsville, Meyer noted that she has the toolset to help get programs and policies moving.
She additionally called attention to her responsibility to Brownsville taxpayers and invited community members to come to City Council meetings and join in on the conversation. Anyone that wishes to speak at any Brownsville City Council meeting should contact the city clerk about getting added to the agenda.
“Brownsville is a very small town. There’s not much to it, but there is still infrastructure here. There are still things here that are important to the people,” said Meyer. “So, I would like to have a comprehensive plan that looks at the next one, five, 10 and 20 years out. Where is Brownville going to be? We are a bedroom community, but what can we be? Is there more to us?”
Meyer is proud to be Brownsville’s first female mayor.
“It's good to see that government doesn’t have glass ceilings. It shouldn’t have glass ceilings. You should be able to do whatever you need to do in life and it doesn’t matter your gender, just your talents and what you can bring to the table,” said Meyer.
