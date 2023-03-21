Caledonia High School students are taking next steps to designate Sprague Woods a state certified outdoor classroom.

Noah Stigeler and Paige Carmack attended the Caledonia City Council meeting on Monday, March 13 and presented their hopes for the future of Sprague Woods as part of Robbie Sobczak’s Mindset and Leadership class. The pair educated on what it means to be an outdoor classroom, as well as offered a joint powers agreement for the council’s review.

2023 Sprague Woods presentation - Noah Stigeler & Charlese Walk (copy)

Noah Stigeler and Charlese Walk previously presented to the Caledonia Lions Club and received a $1000 donation for the Sprague Woods project.

