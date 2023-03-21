Caledonia High School students are taking next steps to designate Sprague Woods a state certified outdoor classroom.
Noah Stigeler and Paige Carmack attended the Caledonia City Council meeting on Monday, March 13 and presented their hopes for the future of Sprague Woods as part of Robbie Sobczak’s Mindset and Leadership class. The pair educated on what it means to be an outdoor classroom, as well as offered a joint powers agreement for the council’s review.
If signed, the city of Caledonia and the Caledonia Independent School District (ISD #299) would enter into an agreement that would allow the class to submit an application with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to designate 8.1 acres of Sprague Woods as an outdoor classroom.
The joint powers agreement further stipulates that maintaining Sprague Woods would remain a duty of the city’s. However, classes entering and exiting the woods would be responsible for keeping the area clean, leaving it as they found it. The agreement also clarifies that the school district must “obtain written permission from the city’s authorized agent prior to conducting activities in Sprague Woods” and that “ISD #299 will hold the city harmless in the event of damage.”
Additionally, if either entity wishes to cancel the joint powers agreement, it may do so at any time “without cause by either the city or ISD #299 upon thirty (30) days written notice to the other party.”
Councilors briefly talked about signing the joint powers agreement during its meeting on March 13. However, the council chose to wait, as the group expressed a desire to review the document more closely before making any official decision.
“Not to be rude, but I wouldn’t want to sign something that was written by me and a bunch of high schoolers,” said City Administrator Jake Dickson. “I would like to have someone look over it.”
The city plans to vote on the joint powers agreement on March 27 at its regularly scheduled meeting and, if signed, the class will then present to the Caledonia School Board at its April meeting, in hopes of getting ISD #299 to participate in the agreement as well.
Though the class is not asking for any financial assistance from the council, Stiegeler and Carmack did note that they are actively seeking initial funding for outdoor educational supplies and have already received donations from the 299 Foundation and the Caledonia Lions, and they plan to meet with the Caledonia Rotary Club on April 14.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
