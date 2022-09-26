The Spring Grove City Council met Tuesday, Sept. 20 and approved a motion to rewrite the job description for the city’s administrative assistant position.
Spring Grove’s current administrative assistant role is defined in two parts. The first allocates 15 hours of service a week to various in-office duties, whereas the second dedicates 25 hours to working alongside the Spring Grove police department.
The City Council elected to change this job description, because, with the Spring Grove police chief retiring at the end of year and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office now serving as law enforcement support for the city, the 25 hours of service that were previously allocated to the Police Department are now considered obsolete and unnecessary.
The proposed new job description consists of 23 hours being dedicated to various administrative tasks, 7 hours being allocated to in-office work and an additional 10 hours being set aside for miscellaneous job duties.
Some examples of administrative tasks and in-office duties that were presented to the council consisted of recording all council meetings and posting them to the City’s YouTube channel, as well as maintaining a healthy social media presence and keeping up-to-date with city Facebook posts.
The miscellaneous aspect of this proposed new job description was a hot topic of discussion, with the main subject of concern being the vagueness of the language. Some councilors vocalized a desire for these miscellaneous duties to be more defined and suggested the 10 hours or work be specifically dedicated to maintaining the community pool.
Though the desire to have the city’s administrative assistant help with pool maintenance was echoed by various councilors, some thought 10 hours of service a week dedicated solely to the pool was too much time and suggested the description be more fluid.
Councilors additionally expressed a desire for the administrative assistant to continue working with the Spring Grove police department from now until the end of the year, to help in the law enforcement transaction with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
It was eventually decided the 10 hours of service would be dedicated to maintaining the community pool during the off season and a pool manager being responsible for all pool duties during the summer. The description still maintained some flexibility, however, so as to allow the administrative assistant the opportunity to help with the police department transition, on an as-needed basis.
A suggestion was also made to include a revaluation clause in this new job description that allows the council to revisit the duties of its administrative assistant after a six month trial period.
This suggestion was accepted by the Spring Grove City Council at the meeting on Tuesday, and the new job description was approved shortly thereafter.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
