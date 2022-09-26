SG city council.jpg

The Spring Grove City Council meeting place.

The Spring Grove City Council met Tuesday, Sept. 20 and approved a motion to rewrite the job description for the city’s administrative assistant position.

Spring Grove’s current administrative assistant role is defined in two parts. The first allocates 15 hours of service a week to various in-office duties, whereas the second dedicates 25 hours to working alongside the Spring Grove police department.

