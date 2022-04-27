By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Join Caledonia High School for a “Cinema Under the Stars” classic drive-in movie night that benefits area resident Marc Lietzau.
On Saturday, April 30, the “Mindset, Growth and Leadership” class will host the event. Yard games start at 7 p.m., with “Little Rascals” starting at 8:30 p.m. The movie will be projected on a large screen, big enough for 250-plus people to watch. The location is the back parking lot of the high school. Concessions will be available, and bringing a lawn chair or blanket is recommended. Classic cars are encouraged for an authentic experience. Rain location will be the auditorium. Admission is a free-will donation.
Junior Ella Harter, class member, said proceeds will go to Marc Lietzau.
“He’s a very good family friend of mine. I’ve known him personally throughout my life,” she said. “He’s going through some rough stuff with covid, still going through recovery.”
She added this event is new for Caledonia, and the class is looking to put on a good night for the community. They’re hoping to have 200 attendees.
The event is a result of an “Organizational Leadership Project” in the Mindset, Growth, and Leadership class. The challenge was to create an event that benefits the community and involves every member of their class.
The class is brand new to Caledonia High School, and it was created by teachers Robbie Sobczak and John Wahlstrom. They co-teach the class, switching on and off every two weeks. Juniors and seniors can take the class.
“The name of the class really sums up what it is about, but more specifically, the class is about personal development and the importance of effective leadership and a positive mindset on organizations and in life,” they told the Argus.
Sobczak and Wahlstrom use three books to structure the class: The Positive Shift, Make Your Bed and The Leadership Challenge. Students engage in large group discussions and examine how they can incorporate lessons from the books into their own lives.
“We believe this is the most important class either of us can teach. The learning goes way beyond typical content found in schools,” they said. “These young adults are learning skills that will truly shape many aspects of their lives after high school.”
Sobczak and Wahlstrom let students take the lead on creating the “Cinema Under the Stars.” They’ve been working on it all semester, they said.
Both teachers would like to see the class continued in the future because it challenges students to “look inside and see how they can grow themselves for their own benefit, and for the benefit of many others.”
“It is the positive rippling effect that we are so passionate about,” they concluded.
Editor's note: This event has been postponed to July. The Argus was not notified until after the edition already printed. Please watch future editions of the Argus for a specific date for this event.
