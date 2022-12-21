Area residents can once again give back this holiday season through the Christmas Ring and Run.
This holiday season marks the 10-year anniversary of the Houston County nonprofit organization, Christmas Ring and Run. Founded by Caledonia local Mark Buttell in 2013, the Christmas Ring and Run seeks to bring a little joy and happiness to the world by giving back to its community for the holidays.
After money is raised around the community, volunteers purchase gifts and leave them with individuals and families in the community — with a ring and a run at the front door. The beneficiaries are nominated by the community.
“People sometimes say it’s for people in need. I kind of rephrase that. I’s for people in need of a cheer,” said Buttell.
The idea for the nonprofit began many years before 2013. In fact, it started with a benefit held by friends and family of the Buttell family to help provide financial support for growing medical bills. Buttell was so overcome by this selfless act of kindness, he knew he had to give back to the community in the same way Houston County had shown up for him and his family during times of struggle.
“Immediately after the benefit was done for my family, I was like, 'I’m not going to let this rest.' This was too much from the community, and I needed to find a way to give back. I had to,” said Buttell.
Buttell spent years racking his brain in an attempt to figure out exactly what he could do to show his appreciation for the Houston County community. It was then that he decided to reach out to Elsie Babler here in town. Elsie is the owner of Elsie’s Bar and Grill.
“I just wanted to approach her about the concept of cheering people up for the holidays. So, that’s kind of where this all started,” said Buttell.
Buttell approached Elsie about the possibility of getting some collection tins scattered around the bar and restaurant for what would become the Christmas Ring and Run. Elsie generously agreed and the organization got its start. Five collection tins were placed around Elsie’s and were left out for five weeks prior to Christmas. Together, the pair raised about $600.
Once the collection tins were placed and donations poured in, Buttell then had to decide what he wanted to do with the funds after collection. After wrestling with this question for some time, by random chance, Buttell stumbled upon a bit of information on his phone that gave him all the answers.
“One day, I’m reading something on the phone about families that, years ago, used to bake goods, pies, rolls, doughnuts, you name it. … then they’d knock on the neighbor's door, put the goods down and run away,” said Buttell.
Now, with the decision of what to do with the funds having been made, all that was left to do was get the gifts and play a little classic ding-dong ditch.
The funds were split evenly between Buttell and Babler. The pair then took their kids separately and delivered gifts to various individuals in the Houston County area. Even after 10 years, Buttell still remembers the first Ring and Run order he delivered that first year.
“It hit me,” said Buttell. “Let’s just say that the recipient just lost her husband, and she had two young kids — my dad passed away when I was 9, so I understood the whole concept of losing someone during the holidays."
He continued, "We drove home, and I couldn’t talk, because it was so, highs and lows, an emotional roller coaster all the way home. I remember pulling in the driveway, and I looked over at my wife, and I said, ‘I can’t wait until next year.’”
Since that first year, the Ring and Run has continued to grow in numbers and donations.
“From that point on, it really exploded,” said Buttell.
Houston County residents are encouraged to nominate locals in need for the Ring and Run. Residents can do so through the organization’s Facebook page.
There are currently 15 active members on the Christmas Ring and Run committee, with a diverse group of representatives from various towns in Houston County: Cathy Buttell is the vice president from Caledonia; Amanda Hinze is the secretary from Hokah; Kris Olson from Spring Grove; Nancy Tschumper from Houston; Mel Cox from Houston; Mike Beckman from Houston; Stacey Jorstad from La Crescent; Judy Storlie from La Crescent; Joe and Judy Macejik from Brownsville; Sandy and Welsher from Caledonia; Marla and Bob Burns from Caledonia; Laurie and Bob Conway from Caledonia.
The Christmas Ring and Run accepts donations all year round, as well as hosts a variety of fundraisers throughout the year. Just a few of these activities include a Pork Fest celebration, a 5K run/walk in Houston, participation in many Christmas parades, in addition to the possibility of hosting a golf outing in the summer.
However, the most popular event the Ring and Run puts on every year is the organization's annual bowling event and auction night. Hosted for the last few years at MAAD Alley in Caledonia. This year’s bowling event occurred in early December and featured free bowling courtesy of sponsored lanes by various local businesses, as well as a mini live auction with lots of local and handmade items.
“This year is probably the first year that I remember not worrying about filling lines,” said Buttell. “I’m thrilled.”
Santa Claus also made a special appearance at the bowling event and could be seen intermittently throughout the day.
Buttell is constantly filled with joy and admiration for his community and how they have built the Ring and Run up to what it is now. He would like to pay special thanks to Amanda Hinze for being his right hand during the holidays, as well as various local Lions Clubs and Legions for partnering with the Christmas Ring and Run for many years.
“There’s so much support,” said Buttell. “It just blows me away.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.