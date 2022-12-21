Mark Buttell - Ring and Run.jpg

Mark Buttell is all smiles with Santa at annual Christmas Ring and Run bowling event at MAAD Alley in Caledonia.

Area residents can once again give back this holiday season through the Christmas Ring and Run.

This holiday season marks the 10-year anniversary of the Houston County nonprofit organization, Christmas Ring and Run. Founded by Caledonia local Mark Buttell in 2013, the Christmas Ring and Run seeks to bring a little joy and happiness to the world by giving back to its community for the holidays.

Amanda Hinze from Hokah helps keep the Christmas Ring and Run going and works closely alongside Mark Buttell as his assistant during the holidays.
The Christmas Ring and Run committees poses for a fun, festive photo with Santa.
Olivia Foster, Miranda Schroeder, Josie Foster and Noah Berger enjoy free bowling at MAAD Alley in Caledonia, courtesy of the Christmas Ring and Run.
Ira Stemper, Thatcher Stemper, Nolan Conway, Max Koenen, Jace Conway, Thane Conway and Finn Stemper enjoy lunch at the Christmas Ring and Run's annual bowling event at MAAD Alley in Caledonia.

