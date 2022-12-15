Students of the Spring Grove music program and senior citizens enjoyed a celebration of Christmas together on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Spring Grove Fest Building.
The event was coordinated by Annette Peterson, Semcac - Spring Grove Dining Site Manager, and from the school: Bethany Engen–music and choir instructor, Evah Engel–band director and the school Music Boosters organization.
The festivities included Christmas and other musical selections by the sixth grade class and high school choir and jazz band.
The speaker was Paul Thibeault, a senior advocate for Semcac Senior Services, which provides help for seniors to stay in their home and live independently. He encouraged attendees to file for the property tax refund, which seniors are entitled to. Also, he shared information about the large variety of telephone, mail and email scams to be aware of.
Santa Claus was present at the event and also visited some former senior dining recipients now residing at the nursing home.
Red’s Hometown Market prepared the smoked pork chop meal and volunteers helped with set up, serve and clean up. Meals were served to 70 people in attendance. 15 meals were also delivered to homes. Proceeds from the meal will benefit Semcac Senior Dining and the Spring Grove Music Boosters.
Also, the Music Boosters had an assortment of baking for sale and there were items available from local craft and bakery vendors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.