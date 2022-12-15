Paul Thibeault - Semcac senior dining.jpg

Paul Thibeault, Senior Advocate for Semcac Senior Services spoke to attendees.
SG high school choir.jpg

High School Choir sang under the direction of Bethany Engen.

Students of the Spring Grove music program and senior citizens enjoyed a celebration of Christmas together on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Spring Grove Fest Building.

SG jazz band w/ director Evah Engel.jpg

Jazz Band under direction of Evah Engel.
SG sixth choir.jpg

The sixth grade class sang Christmas Carols. Bethany Engen, music instructor at the piano.

The event was coordinated by Annette Peterson, Semcac - Spring Grove Dining Site Manager, and from the school: Bethany Engen–music and choir instructor, Evah Engel–band director and the school Music Boosters organization.

2022 SG music program kitchen crew.jpg

The kitchen crew included, from left to right: Annette Peterson - Semcac Spring Grove dining site manager, and volunteers Lyle and Jean (Petry) Kothbauer, and John, Bob and Rich Petry.
Janice Storlie w/ Santa.jpg

Santa and Annette visited Janice Storlie at Tweeten Care Center.
2022 SG music program Santa.jpg

Santa Claus looks on as volunteers serve meals to students.
Bob and Audrey Atchison.jpg

Yesterday, Santa visited Bob and Audrey Atchison at Tweeten Care Center. The couple were regular recipients of Semcac Meals on Wheels before entering the care center.
Load comments