Caledonia Elementary added to its library, as first time author Jenny Baertsch debuted her first chapter book, "Junkyard Tough: A 'Tail' of Bravery."
Based in Winona, Baertsch self-published "Junkyard Tough" in 2021 under Baertsch Books. A 10-chapter book, "Junkyard Tough" tells the story of a gray cat with little white feet named Boots. Inspired by a real life stray the Baertsch family took in, Boots is a junkyard cat that finds new life as a beloved house pet.
Baertsch started writing "Junkyard Tough" in the summer of 2019. Boots had escaped the Baertsch home, sending Jenny, her husband Jim and their two kids, Tessa (6th grade) and Chase (4th grade) frantic. It wasn’t until the next morning the family discovered Boots had found a warm place for the night under a set of stairs that lead up to the house. A nerve wracking situation turned fun anecdote, Baertsch was inspired by the event and quickly took to the pen.
“After that happened I thought, what would be a good story,” said Baertsch.
When asked about her decision to self-publish, Baertsch pointed to a desire to keep the book “as local as possible.” She was intrigued by the idea of her work as a niche item in Midwest coffee shops, book stores, libraries and more.
In keeping with this mission, Baertsch’s best friend, Sara Pientok, did all the illustrators for Junkyard Tough. The book’s editor is also based out of Minnesota, as is Mediascope Inc, the printing company with which Baertsch partners.
In a Q&A session, Caledonia Elementary students sat down with Baertsch to learn more about bravery, Boots and what it means to be an author. Many questions centered around the real life Boots, who students learned is now four years old and striving.
Commonly asked, it is notable that Boots did not in fact get his name from the Dreamworks classic Puss in Boots, but rather simply because the furry friend has four white feet that serve in contrast to his gray body.
Baertsch enjoys visiting schools and educating students, not only about Junkyard Tough, but also the process she went through for self publication. Baertsch has visited almost 30 schools and libraries, as well as sold over 1400 copies of "Junkyard Tough."
“Being in the schools, it means everything,” said Baertsch. “I’m having so much fun visiting kids.”
Baertsch hopes to inspire a new generation of authors with her story. Calling Junkyard Tough her “passion project,” Baertsch wants everyone to know they can be an author.
“You are little authors,” said Baertsch. “You all have stories in you.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
