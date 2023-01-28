2023 Jenny Baertsch

Caledonia Elementary added to its library, as first time author Jenny Baertsch debuted her first chapter book, "Junkyard Tough: A 'Tail' of Bravery."

Based in Winona, Baertsch self-published "Junkyard Tough" in 2021 under Baertsch Books. A 10-chapter book, "Junkyard Tough" tells the story of a gray cat with little white feet named Boots. Inspired by a real life stray the Baertsch family took in, Boots is a junkyard cat that finds new life as a beloved house pet.

