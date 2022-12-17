The nine Evergreen Cemetery Trustees are facing a grave decision — one that is of a notably different nature than their usual undertakings. They must decide the fate of the cemetery's oldest resident: a state champion oak tree.
Long-time readers of the Argus will recall past articles about the northern pin oak, which stands near the Sprague Chapel and was first featured in 1979, the year in which it was crowned the largest of its species in Minnesota's Big Tree Registry.
Originally nominated by the late Ervin Barth, the tree has held its title continuously, having been most recently re-certified with a circumference of 156 inches, vertical height of 74 feet and a crown spread of 92 feet, as of July 15, 2021. It's also speculated to be an especially old pin oak tree, predating the cemetery itself. Which is certainly saying something, since the cemetery precedes Minnesota statehood. The oldest known burial occurred in 1853, five years before our state would officially join the Union.
However, visitors to the cemetery, over the past year, may have noticed the oak displaying a sparser canopy than usual. The tree that stood witness to Evergreen Cemetery's very first graves is now in its inevitable decline. The tree's perseverance has been considerable; each grave opened under its great reach sacrificed a section of the roots that sustain it. And still, it has endured and prospered, shading mourners, shielding graves and sheltering birds and other wildlife for one and a half centuries.
The question now facing the cemetery association is how best to care for the tree in its waning years, or if its reign must now come to an end.
Members of the Board of Trustees have consulted specialists in tree risk assessment and certified arborists for advice. The tree is deemed to be in need of trimming or removal to mitigate a low to moderate risk posed by dead branches which could cause damage to the cemetery grounds. It's possible that the tree could respond well to proper care and, with most graves near it now filled, further disruption of its root system would be unlikely.
The cost of pruning the tree will be considerable, though less than the cost of outright removal. Neither option will be easy, as there is no clear ground for large equipment or to allow cut limbs to fall. As tree trimming is best done over frozen ground, the trustees have been in discussion about whether or not to assume the cost of maintaining the tree this season. A special meeting will likely be needed to decide the fate of this extraordinary oak.
To that end, it's well worth noting that Evergreen Cemetery is a public entity. Due to its early establishment, Evergreen Cemetery predates state regulation of cemeteries which were voted into law in 1906. This allows the association to sidestep a whole slew of statues and subsections and continue to operate under its own rules, regulations and practices, as set forth in its founding documents.
According to its 1899 Articles of Incorporation, the owner or designated heir of each lot is a member of the association and eligible to vote on business brought up at annual meetings, the most recent of which was held last month, where the matter of the tree was discussed and tabled. The Trustees welcome interested members of the cemetery association to become involved with this and other matters relating to the upkeep and enjoyment of this serene space.
Furthermore, Evergreen Cemetery is fully inclusive, stating in its by-laws that, "membership in the association, and burial in the cemetery, shall not be denied to any person for any reason such as race, creed, color, or belief." The by-laws go on to state, "neither this association, nor said cemetery shall ever be placed under control or supervision of any specific religious sect."
In short, Evergreen is for everyone and whether or not the northern pin oak is granted another chance could be up to a much broader voting public.
At the very least, the trustees hope that bringing the tree's plight into open discourse will help breathe new life into the association and renew interest in the cemetery itself, which fills an essential need in preserving a shared history of our community.
If you’d like to become involved with the decision regarding the oak tree or other matters, check the Argus for published listings of future meetings or email the association at evergreen.cemetery.caledonia@gmail.com.
