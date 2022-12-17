Evergreen Cemetery - oak tree.jpg

The historic oak tree grows prominently in the center of Evergreen Cemetery, surrounded by snow just in time for the holidays.

The nine Evergreen Cemetery Trustees are facing a grave decision — one that is of a notably different nature than their usual undertakings. They must decide the fate of the cemetery's oldest resident: a state champion oak tree.

Long-time readers of the Argus will recall past articles about the northern pin oak, which stands near the Sprague Chapel and was first featured in 1979, the year in which it was crowned the largest of its species in Minnesota's Big Tree Registry.

