Houston County Highway Headquarters Ribbon Cutting

County Commissioner Teresa Walter cuts the celebratory red ribbon outside Caledonia's new highway headquarters.

On Aug. 17 at the new highway headquarters/shop facility on E. Washington Street, County Commissioner Teresa Walter cut a celebratory red ribbon in honor of the facility’s opening.

Commissioner Walter prepared a short speech, giving thanks to all who helped bring the space to life, and she congratulated her team on the project coming in on time and under budget. 

