Celebratory ribbon cutting hosted at the new highway headquarters in Caledonia By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Rachel Stock Author email Aug 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 Updated 58 min ago County Commissioner Teresa Walter cuts the celebratory red ribbon outside Caledonia's new highway headquarters. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com On Aug. 17 at the new highway headquarters/shop facility on E. Washington Street, County Commissioner Teresa Walter cut a celebratory red ribbon in honor of the facility's opening.Commissioner Walter prepared a short speech, giving thanks to all who helped bring the space to life, and she congratulated her team on the project coming in on time and under budget. The project was projected to cost $6.8 million and finished up with a final price tag of $6.7 million.A brief tour of the new facility was conducted shortly thereafter. Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
