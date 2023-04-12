Workforce Development Inc. (WDI) aims to connect its local communities to well paying jobs. And the work is proving as important as ever in the current labor market.
A private nonprofit headquartered in Rochester, WDI’s organizational domain is the southeast region of Minnesota, and it has offices in 10 counties. One such office sits at 110 E. Grove St., P.O. Box 410 in Caledonia. The nonprofit offers a variety of programs and career services to Houston and Fillmore county residents, free of charge.
“It’s for anyone who comes in the door,” said Mitch Primus. “Our mission is to grow and advance the workforce in southeast Minnesota.”
Primus is a career planner with WDI in Caledonia.
Career counseling options available at WDI include using assessments as tools to determine individual skills and knowledge, in an effort to best guide customers in their job path. Career planners, like Primus, also help build resumes and write cover letters. Conducting mock interviews is also popular, as the practice promotes positive communication strategies and proper preparation, therefore increasing the possibility of local folks obtaining gainful employment.
“We work with job seekers to help them find and maintain in demand employment with a livable wage,” siad Primus.
WDI is passionate about appropriately equipping young ones throughout southeast Minnesota with the expertise to find good paying jobs. In keeping with this goal, a youth career planner is stationed in Caledonia and works with a variety of schools in and around the area. Mary Ann Smith, who works closely with the Bluff Country Collaborative, is a WDI employee and also a great resource for area students seeking advice on life post high school.
Expanding its clientele, WDI not only aids job seekers, but also possesses a lasting relationship with local employers, helping them find skilled workers as needed. In Caledonia, the WDI team has an employer outreach specialist dedicated to establishing and maintaining strong relationships with local businesses. In fact, it is not uncommon for employers to contact WDI personally, letting them know the company is actively searching for quality workers.
“We work at it from both sides of the equation,” said Primus.
According to Primus, every two weeks WDI puts together a “targeted training/in-demand jobs list” that catalogs businesses currently hiring. The list is comprehensive and pulls job listings from Indeed, local newspapers, employer phone calls and more.
Individuals on public assistance may also be referred to WDI by the county and qualify for a wide array of programs, such as the Minnesota Family Investment Program and the Dislocated Worker Program. According to Primus, these programs “help people out of bad situations” and provide support to connect individuals to a living wage and eventually relieve the need for public assistance.
“My job is figuring out how we can address the issue with the tools I have available,” said Primus.
