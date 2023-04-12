Workforce Development Inc. (WDI) aims to connect its local communities to well paying jobs. And the work is proving as important as ever in the current labor market.

A private nonprofit headquartered in Rochester, WDI’s organizational domain is the southeast region of Minnesota, and it has offices in 10 counties. One such office sits at 110 E. Grove St., P.O. Box 410 in Caledonia. The nonprofit offers a variety of programs and career services to Houston and Fillmore county residents, free of charge.

2023 Workforce Development Inc. (WDI) logo

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

