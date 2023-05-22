Wrestling representatives are urging the Caledonia School Board to approve solo programming.
Youth wrestling coach Joe Allen and Caledonia junior Isaac Blocker presented to the School Board on May 15, requesting Caledonia’s wrestling team eliminate its partnership with Houston High School. The request was submitted in an effort to prevent Caledonia from being moved up from Class A to Class AA by the Minnesota State High School League. Many wrestlers from Caledonia joined Allen and Blocker at the meeting, showing support for dissolving the partnership.
Allen spoke first and informed the board, as well as audience members, the transition from Class A to Class AA would force Caledonia to compete with schools like Kasson and Zumbrota that, due to its proximity to Rochester, have higher enrollment, increased access to recruitment and more funding. For reference, Kasson is about 15 miles from Rochester and Zumbrota about 23. This is in contrast to Caledonia, which is 80 miles away and over an hour drive. The change would therefore make Caledonia/Houston one of the smallest teams in Class AA.
Concerned as to what this could mean for the future of Caledonia wrestling, Allen noted the immediate impact.
“I guarantee you, we [would] go to a 0% chance of making it to state," he said.
This point is especially prevalent, as Caledonia wrestling earned the opportunity to compete at the state level as a team this past season and placed second overall. Caledonia additionally saw an impressive state champion win from Tucker Ginther, as well as a third-place finish from Owen Denstad.
Allen fears the bump to AA cause wrestlers to lose hope and ultimately damage Caledonia’s athletic programming.
“It’s not just about winning and losing, it’s about having hope,” Allen stated. “The happiness we experienced this year won’t happen again.”
Wrestler Isaac Blocker prepared a few words, concurring with Allen and primarily calling attention to the increased difficulties Caledonia will experience if moved to Class AA. Evidence to support these statements surrounded a meet at Kasson that Caledonia competed in last season and resulted in a loss by 40.
“AA is far more competitive than A,” said Blocker. “I feel it is not fair for us to miss out on the experience of a state tournament. … The critical point is staying in Class A for both schools.”
Blocker also informed the board that dissolving the co-op would not only allow Caledonia to remain in Class A, but Houston as well, potentially opening the doors for Houston to build its own wrestling program.
“Houston wrestling will grow,” stated Blocker.
The Caledonia School Board assured the wrestling staff and its representatives their concerns have been heard and further discussion regarding the issue will be had at future board meetings.
Mike Peterson, board chair, did report that the School Board in Houston has passed a resolution to maintain the co-op, putting Caledonia in a unique situation. But the Caledonia wrestlers and coaches remain resolute.
“Class AA is going to hurt Caledonia and cause wrestling to be a tougher sport, taking the fun out of it,” ended Blocker.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.