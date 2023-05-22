Wrestling representatives are urging the Caledonia School Board to approve solo programming.

Youth wrestling coach Joe Allen and Caledonia junior Isaac Blocker presented to the School Board on May 15, requesting Caledonia’s wrestling team eliminate its partnership with Houston High School. The request was submitted in an effort to prevent Caledonia from being moved up from Class A to Class AA by the Minnesota State High School League. Many wrestlers from Caledonia joined Allen and Blocker at the meeting, showing support for dissolving the partnership.

2023 Cal wrestling takes 2nd at state - team photo

Caledonia wrestling team takes second place at state.
2023 cal state wrestling - Tucker Ginther (1st place)

Earlier this season, Caledonia senior Tucker Ginther won the state championship.
2023 cal state wrestling - Owen Denstad (3rd place award)

Owen Denstad wins a third-place metal at state.
Shay Mahoney - 2023 cal wrestling coach

Head coach for the Warriors, Shay Mahoney cheers on his team from the sidelines.

