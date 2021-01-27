By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

For our furry friends, their well-being is just as important as the owners’ well-being. Caledonia Veterinary Clinic recently added a new service that can help improve how well pets and livestock feel. 

Dr. Bobbie Martin earned a certificate in veterinary spinal manipulative therapy from Healing Oasis Wellness Center LLC in Sturtevant, Wisconsin. The course took 210 hours to complete, and she is currently the only vet at the clinic with the certification. 

The therapy is similar to human chiropractics, but not so much the “cracking” and “popping” that happens with chiropractics, Martin said. Veterinary spinal manipulation therapy works with soft tissues and gets those moving. It’s a non-invasive method for detecting and treating conditions that impact the motion of the spinal vertebrae and extremities in animals. 

“It mobilizes their joints to help optimize movement,” she said. “It helps older dogs with arthritis, younger dogs for joint maintenance.”

Athletic dogs would also benefit from the therapy sessions as well. And it’s not just the canines who can receive the spinal manipulation therapy. Cats, horses, cows and just about any animal can benefit. 

The new therapy is also another modality of treatment to help assist older arthritic animals who might be on medication already or help lessen the need for medication. Additionally, it can be used as a sole treatment before the animal needs medication. 

The cost for the first visit is $100, but that includes a ful physical exam, neurological exam and a whole body spinal manipulation from head to paws and tails. Follow up visits are $50. The whole body treatment is completed every visit. 

“People are pretty familiar with chiropractic care for humans. The similiarities are there,” Martin said. 

Contact Caledonia Veterinary Office at 507-725-3380 for more information or to schedule your pet’s first session. Treatments are available Monday, Tuesday, Friday and select Saturdays.

