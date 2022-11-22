Robbie Sobczak, a teacher at Caledonia High School, seeks to create an outdoor classroom at Sprague Woods City Park in Caledonia.
Sobczak presented to the Caledonia City Council on Monday, Nov. 14 about a School Forest Program that is run by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and could be used to designate Sprague Woods as an outdoor classroom. Sobczak requested that the council give his classroom permission to move forward with an application into the School Forest Program.
If approved, the DNR, the city of Caledonia and the Caledonia School District would then work together to maintain the School Forest Program at Sprague Woods and the outdoor classroom it would provide.
“I think it would be a really cool thing,” said Sobczak.
According to Sobczak, the application process into the School Forest Program would be completely run by his students and not a responsibility of the city or the School Board.
“It would be entirely student-led,” said Sobczak.
City Council member Amanda Ninneman expressed support for turning at least a parcel of the public woods into an outdoor classroom. Ninneman specifically pointed to the increased funding for school programs that would be provided by the DNR if they had the outdoor classroom.
The certification would provide “funding for programs and classes, as well as getting supplies,” said Ninneman.
Sobczak later echoed this sentiment, stating “this would help provide funding.”
In contrast, Mayor Tank Schroder expressed some concerns regarding Sobczak’s request — mainly, the need for the city and school district to work alongside the state department to maintain the outdoor classroom. Schroder vocalized his concerns regarding the possible red tape associated with having three separate jurisdictions responsible for Sprague Woods and the potential legal implications that could come with it.
Schroder also vocalized the need to be cautious with the wording of any agreements made with the DNR, to ensure the land remains owned by the city and that the council maintains legal control over the Sprague Woods property.
“The exact level of involvement from the DNR would need to be clarified,” said City Administrator Jake Dickson.
Additional concerns centered around any physical changes to the Sprague Woods City Park that might occur as a result of the School Forest Program, such as the installation of benches or a covered classroom space, as well as how much of the Sprague Woods City Park space would be dedicated as the outdoor classroom.
“It sounds like a great program,” said Bob Klug. “But, I would like to see what the agreement entails.”
Dickson later concurred with Klug, stating “right now, I think more information is best."
Though no official decision was made regarding the request, Sobczak agreed to gather more information about the specifics of the program and come back to the council at a later date with answers to some of the questions and concerns that were raised.
“The possibilities are really cool for what could be done in an outdoor classroom,” he said.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
