A walk in Sprague Woods
Buy Now

A Caledonia teacher hopes to see Sprague Woods used as an outdoor classroom.

Robbie Sobczak, a teacher at Caledonia High School, seeks to create an outdoor classroom at Sprague Woods City Park in Caledonia.

Sobczak presented to the Caledonia City Council on Monday, Nov. 14 about a School Forest Program that is run by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and could be used to designate Sprague Woods as an outdoor classroom. Sobczak requested that the council give his classroom permission to move forward with an application into the School Forest Program.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments