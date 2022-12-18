The Caledonia Argus sent out “True Meaning of Christmas” essays to students from Ms. Schroeder's kindergarten class at the Caledonia St. Mary's. Below are the students' responses.
Eleanore Amin
Eleanore Amin
Daughter of Pree and Kristy Amin
The true meaning of Christmas is Santa Claus coming.
Aubrey Bulman
Daughter of Kevin and Megan Bulman
The true meaning of Christmas is snowflakes falling, presents, the birth of Jesus, love, faith, trees, Santa and Christmas happiness.
Reign Erickson
Daughter of McKenzie Steele
The true meaning of Christmas is getting presents.
Mia Hershner
Daughter of Christian and Lindsay Hershner
The true meaning of Christmas is presents, opening them and decorating the tree.
Lane Hoscheit
Son of Cole and Amy Hoscheit
The true meaning of Christmas is love.
Libby Hoscheit
Daughter of Kelly Wiermerslage and Jacob Hoscheit
The true meaning of Christmas is I can sleep in on Christmas morning and I get presents under the tree.
Marah Klug
Daughter of Mike and Sarah Klug
The true meaning of Christmas is I get presents.
Kaylan Kohlmeier
Daughter of Kenny and Karly Kohlmeier
I am thankful for Christmas and Santa. I like the presents, birds, my family, angels, the lights, ornaments, the tree and when I wake up.
Bronson McCabe
Son of Eric and Jeanna McCabe
The true meaning of Christmas is it’s fun and there’s lots of snow.
Makenna Meiners
Richie and Amber Meiners
The true meaning of Christmas is presents and loving God.
Monty Ranzenberger
Son of Kevin Ranzenberger
The true meaning of Christmas is Santa coming.
Lennon Renk
Daughter of Mike and Brianna Renk
The true meaning of Christmas is when Santa comes down the chimney while kids are sleeping and gives everyone presents.
Reed Ronnenberg
Son of Aaron and Vanessa Ronnenberg
The true meaning of Christmas is it’s a holiday and you get presents. We get to visit our Grandma’s house and everybody has fun.
Henry Schieber
Son of Bobby and Kim Schieber
The true meaning of Christmas is the birth of Jesus.
Arya Schuttemeier
Daughter of Ryan and Amanda Schuttemeier
The true meaning of Christmas is being thankful for God.
