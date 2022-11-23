The Caledonia Argus sent out “How to Cook a Turkey '' essays to students in Mrs. Koeller’s first grade class at St. Mary’s in Caledonia. Below are the students' responses.
Noah Van Ravenhorst
The Caledonia Argus sent out “How to Cook a Turkey '' essays to students in Mrs. Koeller’s first grade class at St. Mary’s in Caledonia. Below are the students' responses.
Noah Van Ravenhorst
Son of Christina Reed and David Van Ravenhorst
How to cook a turkey. You get it out of the freezer. You cook it in a crockpot and feed everyone in my family.
Maverick Felten
Son of Brad and Anne Felten
How to cook a turkey. Season the turkey with cheese. Next, you put it in the oven. Then, you take it out. Last, cut it up and eat it.
Haidyn Heberlein
Daughter of Robert Heberlein and Brittany Gooden.
How to cook a turkey. Shoot a turkey, bring it home and then cook it in the oven.
Jaxon Heimer
Son of Doug and Tiffany Heimer.
How to cook a turkey. You put the turkey in the pan. Then, you put the seasonings on it. Then, you cook the turkey in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes.
William Mahoney
Son of Shay and Stacey Mahoney.
How to cook a turkey. Shave the skin and put it in a pan. Season the turkey and stuff it with onions and lemons. Then, put the turkey in a warm oven for 10 to 11 minutes.
Ibram Melde
Son of Andy and Jesi Melde.
How to cook a turkey. Shoot a turkey. Then, you season and stuff it. Cook it in the oven for 3 minutes. Then, eat your turkey.
Mason Reinhart
Son of Jeremy and Caitlyn Reinhart.
How to cook a turkey. Put the turkey in the oven. Then, you put in the crockpot. Then, you take it out of the crockpot and eat it.
Riley Rose Ronnenberg
Daughter of Aaron and Vanessa Ronnenberg.
How to cook a turkey. Turn the oven on. Season your turkey. Put the turkey in the oven. Then, take the turkey out and eat it.
Lettie Solbrack
Daughter of Darren and Tricia Solbrack.
How to cook a turkey. Buy a turkey from Kwik Trip. Season it with butter and salt. Put it in the oven for about half an hour.
Nora Jane Stutzman
Daughter of Benny and Rebecca Stutzman.
How to cook a turkey. You season it. Then, you cook the turkey for an hour. Then, you can cut the turkey and eat it.
Jerek Vatland
Son of Josh and June Vatland.
How to cook a turkey. First, you kill a turkey. Then, turn on the oven and let it warm up. Season the turkey and put corn around it in a pan. Then, put your turkey in the oven.
Alorah Bruggeman
Daughter of Tyler and Victoria Bruggeman.
How to cook a turkey. Batter the turkey. Cook the turkey. Then, eat the turkey.
Elliot Dainelson
Son of Richard Danielson and Liz Stoltz.
How to cook a turkey. Get it out of the fridge. Then, shave the turkey hair. Next, you boil it. Then, get a pot and put the turkey in the hot pot of water.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.