Caledonia St. Mary's hosts 56th annual Holiday Bazaar.
Cal Holiday Bazaar 1.jpg

Aiden Burns, Hunter Frank and Jack Schmitz help run the bean bag toss at St. Mary's 56th annual Holiday Bazaar.
cal holiday bazaar 2.jpg

Caledonia local James Stutzman celebrates his 5th birthday alongside sister Nora Stutzman at St. Mary's 56th annual Holiday Bazaar.
Cal Holiday Bazaar 3.jpg

Caledonia locals check out the bean bag toss at the Kids Games corner at St. Mary's 56th annual Holiday Bazaar.
Cal Holiday Bazaar 4.jpg

Caledonia St. Mary's 56th annual Holiday Bazaar included Christmas decorations, rugs and Viking apparel, just to name a few.
Cal Holiday Bazaar 5.jpg

Kylee and Steve Parish play a fun game of Pinko at the Kids Corner of St. Mary's 56th annual Holiday Bazaar.
Cal Holiday Bazaar 6.jpg

McKenna and Kinley Blencoe are all smiles at Caledonia St. Mary's 56th annual Holiday Bazaar.
cal holiday bazaar 7.jpg

Patrick Burns is one of many dapperly dressed volunteers at Caledonia St. Mary's 56th annual Holiday Bazaar.
cal holiday bazaar 8.jpg

The Filten family, Gunner, Henry, Maverick, Lorna and Case, in combination with countless volunteers and donations, hosted a Bake Shop at St. Mary's 56th annual Holiday Bazaar.
cal holiday bazaar 9.jpg

Tristan Meyer and Renee Goetzinger play kids fish for treasure at St. Mary's 56th annual Holiday Bazaar.

