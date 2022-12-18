The Caledonia Argus sent out “True Meaning of Christmas” essays to students from Mrs. Paus’s kindergarten class at the Caledonia St. John's. Below are the students' responses.
Rylan Meyer
Son of Justin and Kelly Meyer
I like opening presents. I like playing with the new toys.
Gabby Holter
Daughter of Jerry and Mary Holter
The true meaning of Christmas is having fun! Celebrating Jesus' birthday. Having fun with my friends because I'll be with my cousins for the whole year.
Nash Dierson
Son of Josh and Alissa Dierson
The true meaning of Christmas, Jesus is born! We get presents. There is snow. There are Christmas trees there. Santa comes. You could bake cookies.
Levynn Goetzinger
Daughter of Josh and Dayva Goetzinger
The true meaning of Christmas, it's all about family and Jesus.
Max Goetzinger
Son of Matt and Emily Goetzinger
The true meaning of Christmas is there's snow. You can go sledding. It's Jesus' birthday.
Asher Seim
Son of Kyle and Kaitlyn Seim
The true meaning of Christmas is it's a time to open presents and play in the snow. Playing with the toys you just got for Christmas and staying safe with my family.
Maizee Lovejoy
Daughter of Darrin and Jordan Lovejoy
The true meaning of Christmas, it's about God. I love taking pictures with Santa.
Evinrude Klinski
Son of Justin and Bethany Klinski
The true meaning of Christmas is we get presents. Elves come to tour house. Our mom and dad give us presents. We give our moms and dads presents.
Mia Kalina
Grand daughter of Bill and Tonya Tewes
The true meaning of Christmas is Jesus! The star points up to God.
Nolan Foster
Son of Matt and Amber Foster
Christmas, it means that it's going to snow. It means that Santa is going to come at night time. When Santa comes down your chimney, you can leave him a pie.
Ira Stemper
Son of Wesley and Debbie Stemper
The true meaning of Christmas is Jesus' birthday, presents, decorating the Christmas tree and playing in the snow.
Sean Pearson
Son of David and Marisa Pearson
The true meaning of Christmas is it's Jesus' birthday. We get presents.
Summer McGuire
Niece of Katy Pronschinske
Christmas means that we can build snowmen. Sometimes, we have dinner after lunch. We can go play outside. Sometimes, we go build chairs.
Jayden Snodgrass
Son of Cole and Jacquelyn Snodgrass
The true meaning of Christmas is presents, decorations, ornaments, elves, Santa and having friends over.
Eliana Browns
Daughter of Andrew and Megan Browns
Christmas, it's Jesus' birthday. We get presents. We are Jesus' presents. We get to spend fun time together. The snow comes. Santa comes. We get to have fun.
Lillian Welscher
Daughter of Brian and Jolene Welscher
At Christmas, Santa brings us presents. He sends elves to our houses. Santa gives us toys.
Ashton Meyer
Son of Jordan and Rachelle Meyer
We celebrate Christmas because Jesus died. There's snow on Christmas. There's Christmas trees. There's presents. There's Christmas stuff on the trees.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.