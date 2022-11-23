The Caledonia Argus sent out “How to Cook a Turkey” essays to students from Mrs. Paggi’s first grade class at St. John’s in Caledonia. Below are the students' responses.
Everett Kruckow
Everett Kruckow
Son of Josua and Chelsey Kruckow.
How to cook a turkey. First, you buy it and bring it home. Then, you put it in the oven. Let it cook. Then, take it out, cut it up and eat it.
Gavin Paggi
Son of Robert and Christina Paggi.
How to cook a turkey. My dad goes hunting to get the turkey. You have to take the feathers off. Then, you put it in a pan and cook it for 20 to 30 minutes. You put it on a plate. Then, you wait till it isn’t so hot. Then, you eat it with salt and pepper.
Levi Sauer
Son of Matthew and Danielle Sauer.
How to cook a turkey. First, you have to cook it. You have to cook it for 27 minutes. You take it out of the oven and then you have to let it cool for a while. Then, you eat it.
Bristol Goetzinger
Daughter of Tyler and Janette Goetzinger.
How to cook a turkey. Grab a pot of water and put the turkey in. Cook it with salt for 5 minutes. Take it out and then you eat it on a plate.
Gibson Rask
Son of Nathan and Erica Rask.
How to cook a turkey. Put it in the oven and let it cook. Then, cut it up. Then, my family would eat it. I love turkey.
Emmett Schultz
Son of Cari and Steve Schultz.
How to cook a turkey. First, you get the turkey from a store and bring it home. Then, put it in the oven. Take it out and then you eat it.
Sophia Molling
Daughter of Patrick and Kristi Molling.
How to cook a turkey. You have to buy your turkey from a turkey store. Then, you cook it for maybe 10 seconds. Then, you cut it up. Then, you eat it. I like to eat my turkey plain, but will eat mashed potatoes with it.
Layne Meyer
Son of Jordan and Rochelle Meyer.
How to cook a turkey. So, you get the turkey. Then, you put it in the oven for a while, like 11 minutes. Then, take it out. Then, you put pepper on it. Then, you eat it.
Ruby Welscher
Daughter of Kyle and Kayla Welscher.
How to cook a turkey. Put it in the oven. The oven has to be really hot. Cook for 7 minutes. Then, take it out and let it cool. Then, eat it with a fork and knife.
Landon Sauer
Son of Matthew and Danielle Sauer.
How to cook a turkey. First, you shoot it with a gun. You have to skin it up. Then, you have to grill it. Grill it for maybe 43 minutes. Then, you cut it up for dinner. You will want to eat your turkey with fruit.
