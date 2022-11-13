Caledonia Elementary School students honored area veterans at this year’s Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 11.
At the door, all veterans were greeted by students in Mrs. Link’s class and were encouraged to take home cards that were handmade by a Caledonia student as a token of gratitude, thanking them for their service.
The program began promptly at 8:30 a.m. and featured Caledonia fifth graders who ran the assembly and took turns speaking through a microphone, educating about the history of Veterans Day and honoring those who served, as well as those who have been lost to war.
The Caledonia Color Guard began the assembly by presenting our nation’s colors. All attendees then stood with hats removed and hands on hearts for the singing of our national anthem, the Star Spangled Banner.
All Caledonia Elementary School students then came together to perform God Bless the USA, as well as Auld Lang Syne and The 50 Nifty United States.
Caledonia fifth graders also performed O, When the Saints Go Marching In on the recorder.
Following this selection of music, all attendees joined the Color Guard outside for a ceremonial hoisting of the flag and honorary playing of taps.
Veterans were served breakfast prior to the assembly and were invited to remain at the school after the program for a question and answer session with Elementary School students.
Caledonia Middle/High School Assembly
Ava Privet, President of the Caledonia Student Council, and Kennedy Hansen, Vice President of the Caledonia Student Council, led the Middle/High School Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 11.
The assembly began with the Caledonia Color Guard presenting our nation’s colors, followed by the singing of our national anthem, the Star Spangled Banner. The Caledonia choir also performed My Country Tis of Thee.
Privet and Hansen then went on to educate attendees about what is known as the missing man ceremony. Set outside of the Performing Arts Center was a round, white table set for one with an empty chair and a red rose. The students explained the significance of this table, stating that the table is set in honor of all who are lost to war.
Following the explanation of this ceremony, all attending veterans were asked to stand in recognition of their service to this country.
Caledonia High School student, Emma Stemper, then introduced Staff Sergeant Ashley Garner to the stage. Staff Sergeant Garner has been in the National Guard for 11 years and joined up when she was 17 years old. She has spent the last two years working as a recruiter for the National Guard and was extremely honored to be this year’s keynote speaker.
“It is the greatest honor of my life to serve this community and the United of America,” said Staff Sergeant Garner.
The Veterans Day assembly concluded with the playing of taps.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
