Caledonia Elementary School students honored area veterans at this year’s Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 11.

At the door, all veterans were greeted by students in Mrs. Link’s class and were encouraged to take home cards that were handmade by a Caledonia student as a token of gratitude, thanking them for their service.

Caledonia Elementary - 2022 Veterans Day 1.jpg

Pictured, Sophie Stackhouse, Winston Peterson, Mitchell Schmidt, Aubrey Burroughs and Mrs. Link handing out homemade thank you cards to Caledonia area veterans.
Caledonia Elementary - 2022 Veterans Day 6.jpg

Area veterans were encouraged to take home handmade cards as a thank you for your service at this year's Veterans Day assembly at the Caledonia Elementary School.
Caledonia Elementary - 2022 Veterans Day 5.jpg

Students from the Caledonia Elementary school fifth grade class present at this year's Veterans Day assembly.
Caledonia Elementary - 2022 Veterans Day 4.jpg

The Color Guard presents our nation's colors at this year's Veterans Day assembly at the Caledonia Elementary School.
Caledonia Elementary - 2022 Veterans Day 2.jpg

Caledonia Elementary fifth grade class performs O, When the Saints go Marching In on the recorder at annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 11.
Caledonia Elementary - 2022 Veterans Day 3.jpg

The Color Guard hoists our nation's colors up the flagpole at this year's Veterans Day assembly at the Caledonia Elementary School.
Caledonia HS - 2022 Veterans Day 2.jpg

The Caledonia Middle/High School Choir performs My County Tis of Thee at the this year's Veterans Day assembly.
Caledonia HS - 2022 Veterans Day 3.jpg

The Caledonia Middle/High School sets a table for one as part of the Missing Man Ceremony at this year's Veterans Day assembly at the Performing Arts Center.
Caledonia HS - 2022 Veterans Day 1.jpg

Keynote speaker, Staff Sargent Ashely Garner, presents at this year's Veterans Day assembly at the Performing Arts Center in the Caledonia Middle/High School.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments