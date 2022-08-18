On Thursday, Aug. 11, Caledonia Public Schools began in-service training for eight teachers that are new to the district. Of these eight teachers, three call Caledonia home — Rachel Welsh (first grade), Mason Staggemeyer (middle school Social Studies) and Rachel Nielsen (elementary).
When asked about the personal connection these educators have to the Caledonia area, all three talked about their connections to the area.
“I’m very excited about working in the school I grew up going to,” said Welsh.
Added Staggemeyer “I’m excited to start the first year of my teaching career in the town I grew up in."
Welsh and Staggemeyer are first-time teachers, whereas Nielsen possesses seven years of experience in the educational field, two of which were spent teaching the second grade at Prairie Catholic in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, and the other five at North Crawford Elementary, working with fifth graders in Crawford County, Wisconsin.
Welsh is also looking forward to coaching the junior high volleyball team and serving as an assistant coach for track and field.
Katie Block is also a first-time educator and calls Winona home. Block will be teaching sixth- and seventh-grade math, as well as sixth-grade physical education. When asked what she was looking forward to most this coming school year, Block enthusiastically discussed forging lasting relationships with those in the Caledonia School District.
“I am excited to create relationships with the students and their families, as well as other teachers,” said Block.
In addition to the aforementioned educators, four other teachers with a variety of experience in Houston County were also welcomed during this in-service training.
Jennifer Burroughs, from New Albin, Iowa, will be teaching sixth- and eighth-grade science. She possesses 24 years of full-time experience, with the last eight years spent at St. Mary’s Catholic in Caledonia, working with sixth graders.
Monica Botwinski, from Minocqua, Wisconsin, will be teaching ninth-grade civics, as well as 11th-grade geography. Botwinski “has close to three decades of teaching experience” and is looking forward to “preparing students to be critical thinkers, to dream big, to believe in their own abilities and above all, to practice kindness.”
In an unlikely coincidence, educators Steven Munderloh and Robin Wedl previously knew each other and were unexpectedly able to reconnect at this in-service day. Munderloh, from Holmen, Wisconsin has been a Minnesota teacher for 17 years, the last 11 of which have been spent in the Houston School District. Munderloh will be the sixth-through-12th-grade choir instructor and expressed much excitement regarding his new position in Caledonia.
“I’m hoping to have the choir help connect the school with the community of Caledonia. I can’t wait to start making music,” said Munderloh.
Educator Wedl is from New Orleans, Louisiana and will be teaching food and nutrition courses across various grades. Wedl has three years of experience teaching in the Houston School District and is eager to start her first year of full-time teaching.
This group of new teachers, collectively, are an outdoorsy bunch. Many listed hunting and fishing, hiking, kayaking, gardening and other outdoor activities as hobbies. When asked about extracurriculars enjoyed outside of the classroom, playing sports and spending time with family and friends were also popular responses.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
