By Jordan Gerard
aren and Dan Miller hope another family, school and community do not have to endure a hardship like the one they experienced on July 22, 2019, but they hope to prevent it with the donation of an automated external defibrillator (AED).
Their son, Aidan, 16, was with friends when he suddenly collasped. His friends called 911 and started CPR. The Millers waited three months for the results of an extensive cardiac autospy that revealed Aidan’s death was caused by a cardiac arrythmia of unknown etiology, or they don’t know exactly what caused his heart to stop, Karen Miller explained to students, staff and administration at a presentation on Monday, April 25, at Caledonia High School.
The Millers hail from the Plainview-Elgin-Millville (P-E-M) school district, and since they lost their son, they’ve been working to donate AEDs to area school districts in order to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).
Aidan had no prior heart or health issues and showed no symptoms prior to his death. He enjoyed playing sports and working on his family’s dairy farm. His family was screened at Mayo Clinic afterwards, but no genetic condition that caused arrhythmias was found, she said.
The Millers learned that 1 in 300 youth have an undetected issue that could cause SCA, and it’s the number one killer of student athletes and takes the life of one youth athlete every three days.
“Since SCA is the leading cause of death on school campuses and is more likely to occur during exercise or sports activity, we have realized the importance of AEDs in these types of situations and have found that many schools do not have enough AEDs available for all of their athletic teams, especially those that have outdoor venues,” Miller said. “Within the past year our family has raised funds in Aidan’s memory to purchase and donate portable AED units to schools to help bring awareness of the importance of AEDs, especially for all athletic teams to have them readily available at all times, including when they are traveling on the bus to and from their games/meets.”
Miller recalls a wrestling meet they attended where a wrestler collapsed. Luckily, the school had an AED available and used it. That student survived.
She also mentioned the sympathy from the Warriors Football Team. They donated a spider plant. Miller said the plant is “huge” and they’ve gifted countless plants from the original to many of Aidan’s teammates, friends and PEM High School’s athletic program.
Football coach Carl Fruechte said health and safety of the kids is the first concern for coaches in Caledonia. He encouraged kids to talk with their parents and get screened.
“We’re rivals on the football field, but we want all the kids to do well. Our heart goes to them when something like this happens,” he said.
Fruechte added he feels very blessed with the athletic trainers from Gundersen Health System.
“I’ve been coaching close to 30 years, and we’ve had tremendous trainers. They’re out there all the time, they read the reports. I feel fortunate on that end of it,” he said. “To have a device like that. It’s going to be great too ... just in case a trainer isn’t here. It’s a short sprint away.”
The spider plant donated from the football team has come back to Caledonia and will reside in activity director Scott Sorenson’s office.
“It’s really awesome that they gifted it back,” Fruechte added.
The Millers donated a Defibtech Lifeline View AED, which has voice prompts and a video screen that guides the user. The cost is $1,820, but through the support of Project Adam – an advocacy group that supports and helps bring AEDs to schools – the Millers were able to get the AED at a discount.
Long-time Caledonia School District nurse assistant Ann Bauer said they were honored to receive a “life-saving gift” from the Millers in memory of Aidan. Caledonia has two AEDs right now, one in the commons area and one in the trainer’s room. School staff hopes to place the newly donated AED in close proximity to the ball fields.
“We are grateful to these loving, caring people who have chosen Caledonia School District to be a part of carrying on Aidan’s memory in such a profound way,” Bauer said. “They are the true Warriors!”
Caledonia isn’t a stranger to using AEDs either. In 2015, Bauer and activities director Scott Sorenson performed CPR and used and AED on a student who went into cardiac arrest. That student had two shocks delivered and survived.
There is also a free heart screening available at Eastview High School in Apple Valley on October 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event can be found on Facebook at “Youth Heart Screen.” That event is part of the “Play for Patrick” effort. Patrick Schoonover was an Eastview hockey player who collasped on the ice, due to an undetected heart defect. The Millers are trying to get a screening set up in southeastern Minnesota, and they’re looking for cardiologists to volunteer.
Links
Memorial group for Aidan: Aidan Daniel Miller – In Loving Memory
Project Adam: https://www.projectadam.com
Play for Patrick: https://www.playforpatrick.org
