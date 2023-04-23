Caledonia School District counselors recently presented to the School Board on mental health and how it impacts students in the classroom.

Elementary Counselor Sue Howe and Middle/High School Counselor Brent Schroeder informed on social emotional learning.

cal elementary school

Caledonia Elementary School students enjoy some free time reading, working on assignments online or getting help from educators. School counselors say it's important for staff to monitor and work on mental health during the school day, so students are best equipped to learn.

