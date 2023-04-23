Caledonia Elementary School students enjoy some free time reading, working on assignments online or getting help from educators. School counselors say it's important for staff to monitor and work on mental health during the school day, so students are best equipped to learn.
Caledonia School District counselors recently presented to the School Board on mental health and how it impacts students in the classroom.
Elementary Counselor Sue Howe and Middle/High School Counselor Brent Schroeder informed on social emotional learning.
According to Howe, her role at the elementary school is to “empower kids to solve their own social problems,” in an effort to improve students’ self esteem and personal confidence. Additionally, in the MS/HS, Schroeder defines his role as “identifying and resolving student issues, needs and problems,” “[serving] as a liaison between teachers, parents/guardians, families and community resources” and “[assisting] in academic plans.”
The joint presentation focused on “[fostering] mental health and relationship wellness with our students” and MTSS, which stands for multi-tiered systems of support." According to Howe and Schroeder, tier one is “developmental, preventative and proactive for all students.” In contrast, tier two is secondary, applies to about 20% of students and has “strategic interventions” at its core. The third and final tier is tertiary, applies to about 5% of students and deals with “intensive interventions.”
Howe and Schroeder further explained, tier one supports include, but are not limited to, guidance classes, Social, Academic, Emotional Behavior Risk Survey (SAEBRS) and the Word of the Week. Tier two supports include social skills instruction, individual counseling and family conferences. Lastly, tier three supports center around crisis support, chronic/complex needs and responsive services.
Elementary programs currently enacted at Caledonia Area Public Schools with the intention of promoting MTSS include the safety patrol, Leadership Club and more.
“Safety patrol really gives students the opportunity to be leaders in the school,” said Howe. “They play a very important role.”
The MS/HS programs consist of internships with WSU, leadership opportunities at St. Mary’s and St. John's, as well as Character Strong. Both schools also utilize Zones of Regulation.
Some data points used by counselors to determine if students require tier two or three intervention are attendance, grades, nurse records and office discipline reports (ODRs).
The counselors also informed the board that the top three workforce skills currently sought by employers, according to Forbes in 2022, are digital literacy, critical thinking and emotional intelligence.
