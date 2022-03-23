By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In an effort to help administrators and counselors, the Caledonia School Board considered adding a Dean of Students/Covid Coordinator position for next school year, at its regular board meeting on Monday, March 14.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke explained that the position is similar to what the district had a few years ago, but this time around, the position would include monitoring covid-19 situations. Ihrke was hopeful that the covid-19 part of the title would not last long.
The purpose is to benefit counselors and administrators by relieving extra duties. Ihrke said he’d rather see principals be educational leaders and have the dean of students position take on the front line work of discipline and other duties.
The district could use its ESSER funds because the position qualifies under socio-emotional needs and covid-19 needs. The position would last for about two years, and then the district would need to add it to the budget or find a way to fund it. The coordinator would be responsible for building relationships with students in both buildings.
The board made no formal action on the matter, but the decision is expected to come before them again in April.
Public Comment
High school English teacher and theatre director Stacey Parkhurst Meyer thanked board members for their support of the theatre program and summarized the process to put on a musical, from actors to technology and stage crew. There’s about 20 different things happening in a rehearsal all at the same time, she said.
“Fantastic things happening, just wanted to say thank you for doing that,” she said.
Students also passed on quotes as to why they enjoy theatre. Some include gaining new experiences and friendships, others said it helps their mental health. Students enjoy exploring different stories, trying something new and being some where in school where they are not judged, she relayed.
Other news
The board approved the 2021-22 revised budget. The revised fund balance is $1,241,018.
The board also approved the 2022 spring coaching contracts, and that is as follows: Brad Augedahl, baseball head coach; Brandon Meiners, assistant coach; Zach Hauser and Matt Ginther, junior high coaches.
Chad Augedahl, softball head coach; Kari Rusert, assistant coach; Jennifer Classon, junior high. The board also approved the addition of another junior high coach if participant numbers are over 20 students.
Alex Lange, boys golf head coach. Robbie Sobczak, girls golf head coach.
Reese Wait, head boys’ track coach; Mitchell Bechtel, head girls’ track coach; Rachel Welsch, assistant coach for both teams.
Administrative reports
Elementary principal Susan Link reported that elementary students held a Spring Bling Week on Feb. 14-17. The event was a mix of winter and spring themes, including dress-up days, special treats at lunch, snow sculptures and a dance party.
The elementary school received its pickleball nets, rackets and balls from the Houston County SHIP grant.
Middle/High School principal Nathan Boler said staff was working on next year’s class schedule. He also reported that the Parent Advisory Group met on Feb. 24 and they will work on creating a name, mission and core values. Students enjoyed Snow Days from Feb. 7-11.
Community Education director Gretchen Juan reported that fall preschool registration opens on March 28. She is also working on opening the daycare center by Aug. 15. The center is currently certified for ages 33 months to 13 years, and they’re applying to be a licensed program for ages 6 weeks to 13 years.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke reported projects were in motion. The elementary gym will be painted and receive new bleachers during spring break. He also reported the phone system would be updated, after four years of “limping along” with the district’s current system. He thanked Scott DeWitt for helping the district keep the phones patched up and going.
Ihrke congratulated winter sport athletes on their success and the new Business Professionals of America Chapter for their success at the state competition. He also extended his appreciation for bus drivers and school board members and thanked Jean Klinski for her 26 years of service.
Finance director Barb Meyer reported the district would be audited on its Federal Emergency Connectivity Funds. The district received a grant for $17,090.63 for food and nutrition supply chain assistance. There’s also another grant available for kitchen equipment purchases.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be April 18, at 6 p.m. in elementary room 106.
