Caledonia School Board has laid the groundwork for its strategic plan.
Though the plan will take some months to complete, the board felt it was necessary to get together between its regularly scheduled January and February meetings to discuss its mission, vision and values statements. It is these statements that will lay the foundation for the plan.
Prior to the meeting, board Chair Mike Peterson, Dan Small and Spencer Yohe drafted possible mission, vision and values statements as a starting point. Peterson then worked to combine the three drafts together, presenting the board with a proposed statement.
“It’s a good springboard,” said Sue Link, Caledonia Elementary School principal.
The proposed mission statement was a bullet-pointed list and placed emphasis on “igniting curiosity, nurturing potential, seeking knowledge and embracing the future.” Some discussion was had regarding the possibility of including a fifth bullet point that centered around safety in schools.
“Anyone that comes into the school should feel safe in the school,” said Tim Gunn.
Though this idea was welcomed by the board and it agreed safety is important, Peterson drew attention to the vision statement, stating that safety was already covered in this statement.
The vision statement read as follows: “to foster a safe environment that values everyone by prioritizing their well-being and preparing students to graduate inspired, ready to succeed, with the tools for lifelong learning.”
Upon reflection, the board agreed that “prioritizing their well-being” fits under the umbrella of safety and eventually determined including it in the mission statement would be redundant.
“I like the lifelong learning part,” said Superintendent Craig Ihrke, “that’s what it’s all about.”
Following ample discussion of the mission and vision, the board moved on to its values. This statement was composed of eight different bullet points: respect, integrity, excellence, parental involvement, freedom and innovation, partnerships, equal opportunity and stewardship. Each point also had a one sentence explanation attached, better defining these values.
“That paternal involvement is an important one,” said Spencer Yohe.
The board concurred with Yohe. However, it agreed the wording should be changed to “parent or guardian involvement,” as not all student care is provided by a biological parent. In addition to other small, semantic changes, the board also drew special attention to the partnership value, emphasizing a need to work collaboratively outside the school, with all Caledonia residents.
“We can teach children how important service is in the community,” said Melissa Marschall.
Superintendent Ihrke concurred with this sentiment, stating “it’s everybody’s school. Even if you don’t have a kid, it’s still your school. You pay taxes.”
The board also drafted a letter of introduction, to be sent to its stakeholders as a way of introducing the School Board to Caledonia. Disseminating tactics included emailing the letter of introduction to the board’s staff and student directory, as well as getting it published in local newspapers.
“What I like about it is, it’s very inviting,” said Link.
It is notable that, though the conversation was productive and the board ended the meeting with an agreed upon mission, vision and values statements, they could not be officially adopted right then and there, as Vice Chair Leigh King was not present. As a result, the board agreed to run the statements past King before its February meeting, where the statements will be voted on and hopefully passed.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.