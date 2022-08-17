On Monday, Aug. 15 the Caledonia School Board met to discuss an outstanding charge incurred by the school’s robotics team in April and May 2022 for state meals.
Last spring, the Caledonia School District incurred a $260 cost to cover state meals for the robotics team. Superintendent Craig Ihrke brought this cost to the School Board and informed its members that the bill was deferred and still has not been paid. Discussion was two-fold and centered around payment for this outstanding bill, as well as how funds for state meals should be distributed to school teams going forward.
In response to this question regarding the future distribution of funds, Superintendent Ihrke suggested any team that is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) should receive funding for state meals. This suggestion then prompted a discussion about other MSHSL sponsored teams that were not previously provided such funding and how this newly proposed designation of funds could affect the school’s budgeting.
Talk centered specifically around the school’s trap shooting team, as the team is MSHSL sponsored and would therefore fall under this newly suggested purview. If this suggestion were approved by the School Board, it would set a precedent and require providing funds to the trap shooting team, and perhaps other groups, that had not been made available in previous years.
Though state trap shooting is only a one-day event, the board expressed concerns regarding the potential for additional funding requests that the trap shooting team could ask for if this new purview were enacted. Such concerns regarded traveling expenses for state events and possible overnight stays in hotel rooms. However, the most prominent consideration was that the trap shooting team does not currently have a paid coaching position.
“I feel like there’s a lot of gray with the trap shooting,” said board member Leigh King.
Superintendent Ihrke requested the School Board make a motion to pay the outstanding $260 cost that was incurred by the robotics team in the spring and table all further discussion regarding the distribution of future funds until more is known about the trap shooting team and other programs like it.
This motion was made and approved by the board, with one member abstaining from the vote.
Agriculture program funding
Caledonia’s Summer Agriculture Program was also a hot topic of discussion. Spearheaded by Richard Larson, the summer program provides local kids with supervised experience in the agriculture field and serves as a work mentorship program.
In past years, this summer program was funded 50% by a grant and the other 50% by the Caledonia School District. However, in recent years, this grant has become increasingly popular and those responsible for its distribution have therefore elected to focus more acutely on school districts that have not previously had the opportunity to run a summer agriculture program.
Cost coverage available to the Caledonia School District through this grant has recently changed as a result. The Summer Agriculture Program’s total cost is currently estimated at $10,000 to $12,000. If the grant is reapplied for, only $3,624 of this overall cost will be matched by the grant. This would therefore leave an estimated $6,000 to $8,000 to be covered by the school district.
Questions regarding whether or not the School Board is comfortable paying this cost were discussed, as was the feasibility of continuing the program as a whole. Many School Board members requested to hear from Larson and kids currently enrolled in the program, in order to better understand the impact it provides to the local community.
The next grant application is not due until February and the School Board elected to table this discussion as a result, in hopes Larson will be able to attend the next School Board meeting, along with kids currently involved in the summer program to answer questions and provide additional information.
Other news
School Board Member Nathan Boler provided the board with updates regarding various refurbishing projects currently underway in Caledonia schools. Projects included painting, striping and waxing floors, updating the high school parking lot and track, as well as the potential ordering of vinyl lettering for future school signage.
Boler also discussed the discovery of old storage spaces filled with various items and the possibility of connecting with a digital auction company to sell off some of this unused inventory.
“It is unbelievable what we have been saving for years … I have found at least 20 filing cabinets, four tape recorders and a Radio Shack paging system” said Boler.
Several school policies were also discussed in preparation for the new school year, as was the district’s potential vulnerability to online scams and phishing attacks.
