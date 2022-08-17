Caledonia Robotic Warriors

On Monday, Aug. 15 the Caledonia School Board met to discuss an outstanding charge incurred by the school’s robotics team in April and May 2022 for state meals.

Last spring, the Caledonia School District incurred a $260 cost to cover state meals for the robotics team. Superintendent Craig Ihrke brought this cost to the School Board and informed its members that the bill was deferred and still has not been paid. Discussion was two-fold and centered around payment for this outstanding bill, as well as how funds for state meals should be distributed to school teams going forward.

