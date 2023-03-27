The Caledonia School Board recently hired help to work on its strategic plan.
Krin Abraham, a now retired former math and English teacher, spoke to the board at its meeting Monday, March 20. Abraham has previous experience helping school districts write strategic plans and focused on a need to “look at the big picture.”
Prior to Abraham’s meeting, the board had drafted and approved its Mission, Vision and Values Statement, which serves as the foundation for the district’s strategic plan. With this in mind, Abraham centered her presentation around goal setting and creating benchmarks for the school that align with its mission, vision and values, as well as guide the district toward “who we want to be.” Abraham stressed the importance of these goals being measurable and specific, as “a vague goal isn’t going to get you where you want to be.”
She additionally focused on feasibility and pointed out that a goal with a timeline that exceeds five years is more difficult to achieve, as life changes and rapid technological advancements would likely render the goal obsolete before completion.
Abraham then moved into a discussion regarding a five-step plan she constructed for Caledonia. Step one included Abraham and Superintendent Craig Ihrke working together to draft communications for the school’s staff, parents and its surrounding community. Step two would then disseminate these communications through surveys, which Abraham hopes to send out before the end of the school year.
Step three was the establishment of a goal-setting retreat that would involve a host of stakeholders, from board members and administrators, to district staff and the community. The retreat was estimated to include 30 people and would be about four hours long.
“It’s necessary that you see all those different perspectives,” said Abraham.
Upon completion of the retreat, the district would then move on to steps four and five, which focus on action planning, prioritizing which goals get tackled first, and creating implementation plans for each goal.
Abraham’s rate for serve is $100 an hour. She estimated about 20 hours would be necessary to complete the strategic plan. However, some board members believe this estimation to be low. Regardless, Abraham’s rate is far less than what it would cost the school to contract through the Minnesota State Board Authority (MSBA). The board accepted Abraham’s terms and approved a motion to officially hire her as advisor for the strategic plan.
“I really like helping districts and any time someone wants to make a school better for its kids, I’ll be there,” said Abraham. “In retirement, I get to do what I love and strategic planning is a thing that I love.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
