Six candidates are running for four seats on the Caledonia School Board at the 2022 election.

The Caledonia Argus asked the candidates a few questions about why they're running, and their answers are recorded below.

John Kochie Mug

Kochie
Melissa Marschall Mug

Marschall
Tim Gunn Mug

Gunn
Seth Louks Mug

Louks
Mike Peterson Mug

Peterson
Load comments