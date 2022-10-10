Six candidates are running for four seats on the Caledonia School Board at the 2022 election.
The Caledonia Argus asked the candidates a few questions about why they're running, and their answers are recorded below.
John Kochie
Age: 40 years old
Occupation: Firefighter
Education: Associate's degree in Fire Science
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Caledonia community?
My family and I have been members of the rural Caledonia community for over five years. My and I have three kids, all in elementary school. I have been involved in public service for most of my adult career.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I am running as an advocate for both the teachers and students. In my opinion, one of the largest issues facing our district is support staff shortages. Finding ways to bring people into the schools and keeping them should be a primary focus for the district.
I also feel we need to work with our teachers and ensure that we have a long term plan for quality curriculum and the training to teach it. I truly believe that any money spent in support of our teachers is money spent on our students.
How can the district help students prepare for college, the workforce and life outside of the classroom?
I feel the district can best help our students prepare for life after K-12 by teaching courses in life skills, such as finance, culinary and job interviewing skills. I believe a four year degree is fantastic. However, it seems to me that there are a lot of technical college courses or apprenticeship programs that get overlooked by students. Finding ways to introduce programs such as these would give kids another option for their future.
Melissa Marschall
Age: 48 years old
Occupation: Special Billing and Payment Posting Supervisor
Education: BA, Business Management
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Caledonia community?
My family moved to Caledonia in 2004 and we have been fortunate to raise our five boys here. Three of our boys graduated from CPS and we have two boys currently in the MS/HS.
I served on the Caledonia School Board from 2011-2014 and 2017-2022. My husband and I have also been active members of the Caledonia Youth Soccer Association for the past 10 years.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I'm running for the School Board because I enjoy serving the community and I would love to continue to be a part of the great things happening at Caledonia Area Public Schools. I believe that my previous years on the board would be beneficial, as we make decisions to continue to provide a safe environment for all students to learn.
The most significant issue the district will face in the upcoming years is our ability to continue to provide opportunities for all learners while maintaining our budget. We have been blessed the last several years with the One Day Bond revenue, followed by the incentive aid and most recently the COVID-19 Relieve funds. Without these additional revenue streams, the district will need to make wise decisions.
How can the district help students prepare for college, the workforce and life outside of the classroom?
The Caledonia Area Public School District has been committed to creating diverse opportunities to prepare all of its students for whatever path they choose after high school, whether that is college, the trades or entering the workforce. I am proud of the additional curriculum the district offers, from college courses to students being able to earn their CNA while still in high school.
I am also very proud of the commitment the school has made this year to providing unique ways for our students to connect. It is amazing that our small community has the ability to offer programs like trap shooting, the fishing club, robotics, One Act Play, Business Professionals of America, FFA, Jazz Band and a chess club, just to name a few.
Derek Adamson
Age: 42 years old
Occupation: Wiebke Fur Co., sales/laborer
Education: Associates Degree in Fire Science
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Caledonia community?
I have been a part of the Caledonia area my whole life. I graduated from CHS in 1999 and later attended WWTC with an Associates Degree in Fire Science.
I have been a member of the Eitzen volunteer Fire Department for 17 years and have worked for a local business for the past 22 years. I have met and formed many great relationships with members of the local community.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I am running so parents have a voice in what their children are being taught. I think it is important to have parental involvement, while acknowledging parental rights in education, therefore ensuring a healthy and safe environment for all children.
How can the district help students prepare for college, the workforce and life outside of the classroom?
I want to ensure every child is equipped to be successful after high school. I would like to see more life skills classes, such as personal finances and trade opportunities being promoted, as well as college preparation for those going on to a four year college.
Tim Gunn
Age: 69 years old
Occupation: Retired (part time retail)
Education: B.S. in physical education/recreation administration from Eastern Illinois University, class of 1976.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Caledonia community?
My connection to Caledonia began eight years ago when my wife and I moved here from the Chicagoland area to be closer to our grandchildren. I am a current volunteer for the Houston County Sheriff Posse and have assisted with the Community Spirit Caledonia organization for four years.
My local government experience includes seven years of full time employment with several Illinois Park Districts, as an Athletic Coordinator and Superintendent of Recreation. I worked as a police officer for 20 years in Downers Grove, Illinois, followed by seven years for the Addison Police Department in Addison, Illinois.
I also served on the park board for the Lombard Park District in Lombard, Illinois for one and half years, between 2011 and 2012.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I feel that, with my experience in police work and my administrative work as a Lieutenant of Operations, which included coordination of the school safety programs, has prepared me to help make Caledonia schools safer. School safety affects every school in this county. The risks can include bullying or an intruder who may enter the school. A school Police Liaison Officer should be considered. If students do not feel safe, learning becomes difficult.
My family has been affected personally by several incidents of bullying in our schools. I was not happy with the outcome and feel that one way to make change so others won’t experience this, is to become a board member. I also have concerns when it comes to social influence and policy.
How can the district help students prepare for college, the workforce and life outside of the classroom?
The school has an obligation to work alongside all the students with academics and the trades. Students must be prepared through a solid curriculum that consists of a variety of classes focused on the personal direction of each student.
The curriculum should be centered on learning math, science, history, English (literature/grammar), computer lab, life skills (business basics, banking, basic accounting, investing, interviewing skills, speech), arts, music, FFA and industrial arts (wood, auto, electronics). We need to keep students focused on learning and less with social issues and social media.
It appears that test scores have declined within the last few years and need some attention going forward. Not every student is moving on to college and we have to be in a position to adequately focus on each students’ needs.
Seth Louks
Age: 43 years old
Occupation: Police officer
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal justice from Central Christian College of Kansas.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Caledonia community?
I am passionate about school safety and take pride in being active within the schools of Caledonia School District (ISD 299). I have over 19 years experience serving as a law enforcement officer in various sized agencies ranging from 1 officer to over 100.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I'm running for school board because of concerns I have as a parent.
When elected I promise to:
Empower parents through educational transparency. A parent should always be entitled to know what curriculums or activities their child is participating in and behaviors/identities they exhibit while they are in school. ISD 299 policy #545 should be rescinded.
Always support a classical style curriculum which equips students for their future rather than indoctrinating them.
Improve school safety by supporting the hire of a school resource officer.
Ensure all disciplinary actions and policy violations are fairly and equitably enforced.
Ensure schools stay open. Students need to interact with their peers and teachers. Masks and COVID vaccinations shouldn't be required. If a student is sick, they should stay home.
How can the district help students prepare for college, the workforce and life outside of the classroom?
Students were once safe and somewhat insulated from outside agendas affecting their freedom of obtaining a good education. Now, outside organizations and the media are focused on the schools and want to push their radical agendas on the students. School Boards should do their best to not allow these influences to dictate what our schools do.
Schools are for learning, not activism! Schools should work with parents to provide the best learning environment possible to prepare students for adulthood and entering the workforce.
Mike Peterson
Age: 41 years old.
Occupation: Flight instructor: Delta Air Lines
Eduction: Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management & a commercial pilots license from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Caledonia community?
My wife, Alissa (Klug) was born and raised in Caledonia, so we moved our family here in 2013 to be close to family and good schools. Alissa and I have three awesome kids: Winston (fifth grade), Della (second grade) and Koko (3K preschool).
I am also a member of the Red Baron Flyers, based at the Houston County Airport.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Irrational COVID-19 policies hurt kids. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, the number of Caledonia school district students who meet standards in math and science has dropped from 67% to 51% and from 52% to 36%, respectively. Nationwide, rates of depression and anxiety in youth have skyrocketed and there has been a 51% increase of adolescent girls going to the emergency room for self-harm.
In addition, biology has taken a backseat to gender theory. Caledonia School Board policy No. 545 outlines how the school can start using different gender pronouns for a child without informing the parents.
Moms and dads need to stand up and say “no thanks!” Our schools need transparency and common sense policies. We would appreciate your support on Nov. 8.
How can the district help students prepare for college, the workforce and life outside of the classroom?
Money management: Albert Einstein said, “the most powerful force in the universe is compound interest.” Our district should have programs that teach kids how to apply this. It is the most valuable gift we can give them.
Accountability: we need to set high expectations for our students and hold them accountable.
Goal setting: we should require students to set goals and track their progress. If they don’t reach a goal, show them how to change the plan, not the goal.
