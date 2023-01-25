The Caledonia School Board talked strategic planning at its first meeting of the new year.
The board welcomed new members Mike Peterson and Derek Adamson to the table on Jan. 17. Melissa Marschall also returned for her second term. Talk swirled around the room, as new and veteran members took on the weighty task of putting together the start of a five-year strategic plan.
A mockup of what the plan could look like was presented to the board and split priorities into four separate categories: Students, Faculty & Staff, Parents & Community, District. When discussing the student section, the board gave a warm nod to the Caledonia Elementary School for its recent rise in MCA test scores.
“We’re hoping the trajectory that we have going in the elementary school continues to the middle and high school,” said Sue Link, elementary principal.
The board also talked about the need to emphasize teaching students personal finance skills and expressed a desire to include making money management classes a priority in 2023. The need to support students going into trades as opposed to college was additionally echoed. One example mentioned was the Summer Ag program, run by Rich Larson.
“Those trade programs are extremely important,” said Peterson.
When it came to the Parents & Community category, many board members discussed ways to get Caledonia more involved at the schools. Talk of a monthly newsletter was brought up, as well as the possibility of sending out a survey to all parents.
“If people saw a monthly newsletter in their email, it might encourage them to be more involved,” said Peterson.
“It’s just about getting the community involved,” said Dan Small.
Career fairs were also a topic of interest, though it was noted that community organizations, such as Bluff Country Collaborative, already orchestrate many job exploration opportunities for students.
