Ella Hoscheit writes down a word before spelling it out loud at the annual spelling bee on Thursday, Jan. 13. Winners of the bee included Olin Twite in first place, Ella Hoscheit in second place, and Isaiah Powell in third place. Twite will go on to the regional bee. See more photos on page 2.
The start of a new year means organizing the board and its duties for Caledonia School Board. The board held its meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.
Officers were elected, including Matt Blocker as chair, Wendy Woyczik as vice chair, Spencer Yohe as clerk and legislative liaison and Melissa Marschall as treasurer.
School board meetings will be continued on the third Monday of each month, at 6 p.m. in the middle/high school auditorium, unless otherwise designated.
Board pay was set at $50 per meeting for regular, special and committee meetings, $75 for two consecutive meetings in a row, $200 per day for all-day meetings and $100 per day for half-day meetings.
Merchants Bank, Bank of the West, and Eitzen State Bank were designated as official depositories, as well as New Albin Savings Bank as an additional investment.
Business manager/finance director Barb Meyer and Superintendent Craig Ihrke were authorized to invest cash reserves and make electronic transfers. Duties of the school board clerk were designated to the office manager/human resource coordinator.
The Caledonia Argus was named the only official newspaper for the school district.
Board members were appointed to various committees within the district. Several law firms including Murphy Law Office and Wieser Law Office were named as school lawyers. Clifton Larsen Allen LLP was named as the school auditor.
The board will hold a regular school board meeting on Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.
