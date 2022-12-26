Rich Larson presented to the Caledonia School Board Monday, Dec. 19 regarding the Summer Ag Program. According to Larson, the program will span many days over the summer and consist of six main goals.
The first of these goals is for Larson’s students to successfully complete a training program for Tractor and Farm Equipment Safety. Partnering with the Houston County Agricultural Extension Educator, Larson plans to provide instructional materials to his students, while also following a course for National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operations.
According to Larson, the course will be a six day long program, with eight hour days and will end with a written exam and operations evaluations. Upon finishing this training, students will receive a certificate of completion, as well as be qualified to compete in both Regional and State FFA Safe Tractor Operator’s contests.
It is Larson’s hope that this training will be complete by the third week of June.
The second goal is for students to be able to develop leadership skills and opportunities through participating in a Summer FFA Chapter Leadership Training Retreat. Similarly to the Tractor and Farm Equipment Safety training, this retreat will be six days long with eight hour days. However, rather than being conducted solely in June, this retreat will be spread throughout the summer, consisting of three days in June, three days in July and three days in August. An additional day may also be needed for preparation purposes.
“Students would also have the opportunity to participate in Regional and State Leadership Conferences to gain knowledge and skills that are brought back to improve their local Chapter operations,” said Larson.
Students will therefore be encouraged to attend the FFA State Greenhand Camp, as well as a Chapter Leadership Conferences and a career explorations conference.
The third goal is to have students “schedule and carry out student-involved community service learning opportunities,” said Larson.
This could include assisting the Houston County Farm Bureau with its Ag Olympics program, helping out during community celebration activities, working activities at the Houston County Fair, as well as many others. Participating students will be required to track their volunteer hours, with an anticipated outcome of at least two thirds of the students completing 10 hours of volunteer work. This program is expected to be eight days long, as well as eight hour days.
Similarly to the leadership retreat, the volunteer program will have student instruction one day in June, one day in July and one day in August, as well as an additional two days during each respective month for “hands-on involvement within activities and follow up with student volunteer hours,” said Larson.
The fourth goal for the year’s Summer Ag Program is to participate in “educational workshops held at school in-person to increase record keeping skills through AET and also become familiar with SAE proficiency applications, State and American Degree application processes,” said Larson. In keeping with this mission, students will be required to track check in to the Ag Ed computer lab and update their SAE records on a weekly basis consistently throughout the program.
The fifth goal is for students to achieve worked based learning through on site experience with SAE supervision. This not only provides students with an increased understanding of what it means to work in the agricultural industry on a daily basis, but also the opportunity for students to foster a lasting relationship with various on site supervisors and staff. It is through this goal that Larson hopes for students' career pathway, regardless of whether that path leads directly to the workforce or is achieved through technical training at a college or participation at a four year university.
According to Larson, two days in June will be dedicated to training students in anticipation for this on site opportunity, as well as help in the selection process for “project-based learning activities.”
The sixth and final goal of the Summer Ag Program is to continue to utilize and develop the 0.18 acre outdoor vegetable and fruit production garden that was granted to the Summer Ag Program in 2020. Larson provided examples of the activities his students will be engaged in for this garden which include, but are not limited to processing select produce and formulating student-worker schedules for the garden, as well as seeding, watering, weeding and harvesting.
It is Larson’s hope that this garden will one day be self-sufficient and help supplement the school’s current lunch program.
“We are providing students with the opportunity to become producers and not just consumers and to have a better appreciation for where their food comes from, as well as develop life-long skills, work habits, responsibilities and healthy lifestyles,” said Larson.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
